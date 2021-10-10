Luncheon and Talk with Nancy Goldstone, Author of “In the Shadow of the Empress”

Join Coronado Public Library, Warwick’s, and acclaimed historical novelist Nancy Goldstone for an intimate luncheon in support of the Friends of the Library. Goldstone will be discussing her new book, released in late September, In the Shadow of the Empress – a Publishers Weekly starred book. She will also be discussing the newly discovered contents of letters between Marie Antoinette and her rumored lover.

The $40 entrance fee includes lunch and a hardcover copy of the book. Proceeds support free programs at the library such as lectures, workshops, classes, concerts and children’s programs. The talk will be followed by a question and answer session and a chance to have the author sign copies.

This event is in partnership with Warwick’s bookstore and will be held November 4th from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.

Get your ticket today through the calendar listing at cplevents.org.