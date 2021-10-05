Spreckels Center Enhances Coronado’s Vibrant Adult Community with Free Programs

By Julie Aguilar and Dana Welch

Photos Courtesy of the John D. Spreckels Center

They say the best things in life are free, and at Spreckels we believe this is true in so many ways! We offer a wide variety of activities that are completely free to our guests. Why? We want to ensure that the 50+ adult community in Coronado has opportunities to thrive socially, mentally and physically – and cost should not be a barrier. No membership, no fees to walk in the door, just a great way to refresh your routine and be with people who share similar interests.

- Advertisement -

Our free classes and activities offer something for everyone and are held throughout the year. These include Chair Yoga, Current Events, Open Card & Game play, and a dedicated puzzle table for the puzzler in you (without the clutter in your home). For the health conscious, we have monthly presentations on health and wellness topics led by Sharp Coronado Hospital including interactive cooking demonstrations. In addition, we have open play on our newly donated grand piano and complimentary lawn bowling lessons in the summer.

- Advertisement -

There are also some new activities coming in the months ahead. For the intellectual, we will be streaming UC San Diego Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lectures; for the music lover, we will have “brown bag” mid-day music where you can sit and enjoy your lunch while a talented pianist delights your ears. Looking to make new friends? We will be holding a “Stop-By Social” with icebreaker activities run by the staff to help you get to know your wonderful neighbors and community members.

Our facility is also fortunate to house the Spreckels Gallery, a dedicated hallway that showcases local artwork featured by Coronado’s talented artists age 50 +. The Cultural Arts Commission is responsible for coordinating featured artwork throughout Coronado and we are privileged to host two exhibitions a year to be appreciated when you visit the Center. Each exhibit includes a complimentary opening reception with live music, food and drink and a chance to meet the artist.

Beyond the classes and activities, the Spreckels Center is a safe and welcoming community pillar. The inviting and spacious lounge, located just past our friendly staff and volunteers, is surrounded by large sunlit windows, comfortable chairs, tables and seating for games. A variety of books are available to take home provided by Friends of the Library. You can catch up on the news with our Local and national newspapers, and play billiards too. While we often take creature comforts for granted, it is worth mentioning that you may enjoy the air conditioning, free WIFI, and cable television. For the outdoor lover, there are two shaded patios with plenty of seating to enjoy the fresh air.

So who says you can’t get anything for free anymore? We invite you to stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street and see all we have to offer. Our front desk is eager to give you a tour and fill you in on all the upcoming events. We also urge you to visit our website at www.coronado.ca.us/Spreckels. There you can find more information, view our class brochure and also sign up for our monthly e-Newsletter to keep you up-to-date on everything going on at Spreckels Center. Should you prefer speaking over the phone, call us at (619) 522-7343.

Whether you are new to Coronado or are a long-time community member, the Spreckels Center is the perfect location to enhance your day. We look forward to seeing you soon!

*Julie Aguilar and Dana Welch work for the City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services.

Republished Courtesy of Crown City Magazine