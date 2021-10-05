Tuesday, October 5, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Spreckels Center Enhances Coronado’s Vibrant Adult Community with Free Programs

Republished Courtesy of Crown City Magazine

By Managing Editor

By Julie Aguilar and Dana Welch
Photos Courtesy of the John D. Spreckels Center

They say the best things in life are free, and at Spreckels we believe this is true in so many ways! We offer a wide variety of activities that are completely free to our guests. Why? We want to ensure that the 50+ adult community in Coronado has opportunities to thrive socially, mentally and physically – and cost should not be a barrier. No membership, no fees to walk in the door, just a great way to refresh your routine and be with people who share similar interests.

- Advertisement -

Our free classes and activities offer something for everyone and are held throughout the year. These include Chair Yoga, Current Events, Open Card & Game play, and a dedicated puzzle table for the puzzler in you (without the clutter in your home). For the health conscious, we have monthly presentations on health and wellness topics led by Sharp Coronado Hospital including interactive cooking demonstrations. In addition, we have open play on our newly donated grand piano and complimentary lawn bowling lessons in the summer.

- Advertisement -

There are also some new activities coming in the months ahead. For the intellectual, we will be streaming UC San Diego Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Lectures; for the music lover, we will have “brown bag” mid-day music where you can sit and enjoy your lunch while a talented pianist delights your ears. Looking to make new friends? We will be holding a “Stop-By Social” with icebreaker activities run by the staff to help you get to know your wonderful neighbors and community members.

Our facility is also fortunate to house the Spreckels Gallery, a dedicated hallway that showcases local artwork featured by Coronado’s talented artists age 50 +. The Cultural Arts Commission is responsible for coordinating featured artwork throughout Coronado and we are privileged to host two exhibitions a year to be appreciated when you visit the Center. Each exhibit includes a complimentary opening reception with live music, food and drink and a chance to meet the artist.

Beyond the classes and activities, the Spreckels Center is a safe and welcoming community pillar. The inviting and spacious lounge, located just past our friendly staff and volunteers, is surrounded by large sunlit windows, comfortable chairs, tables and seating for games. A variety of books are available to take home provided by Friends of the Library. You can catch up on the news with our Local and national newspapers, and play billiards too. While we often take creature comforts for granted, it is worth mentioning that you may enjoy the air conditioning, free WIFI, and cable television. For the outdoor lover, there are two shaded patios with plenty of seating to enjoy the fresh air.

So who says you can’t get anything for free anymore? We invite you to stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street and see all we have to offer. Our front desk is eager to give you a tour and fill you in on all the upcoming events. We also urge you to visit our website at www.coronado.ca.us/Spreckels. There you can find more information, view our class brochure and also sign up for our monthly e-Newsletter to keep you up-to-date on everything going on at Spreckels Center. Should you prefer speaking over the phone, call us at (619) 522-7343.

Whether you are new to Coronado or are a long-time community member, the Spreckels Center is the perfect location to enhance your day. We look forward to seeing you soon!

*Julie Aguilar and Dana Welch work for the City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services.
Republished Courtesy of Crown City Magazine

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Climate Call to Action!

Let’s Make Coronado a Model City! Coronado’s “Aspirational” Climate Action Plan Falls Short To Achieve REAL Progress, Coronado’s Climate Action Plan MUST: • Be tailored to Coronado •...
Read more
Community News

Thank You to the Community for Interest in Live Buoy Monitoring for Sharks

Juvenile White Sharks are a now a documented part of Coronado’s Pacific Ocean shoreline. Many of you seized the opportunity to spend time on...
Read more
Community News

Recreation’s Annual Turkey Coloring Contest is Back – Oct. 1-Nov. 4

Gobble, gobble! It’s that time of year again when the leaves change color, the nights get cooler and visions of festivities dance in our...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 1, 2021

https://youtu.be/qVOZYAPdLv4The Village Theatre is reopening. Find out when, what will be screened and more about the limited opening in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Business

Ahoy! Port of San Diego Celebrates and Welcomes Cruise Passengers Back

The Port of San Diego welcomes the return of cruise lines and cruise passengers. On Friday, October 1, the Disney Wonder and Grand Princess...
Read more
People

Coronado Youth Being Awarded at 19th Annual Real Heroes Event

The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties is pleased to announce the local heroes that will be honored at its 19th...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.