Book Your Holiday Party Early and Receive a Special Bonus

It’s that time of year to plan your holiday event.

- Advertisement -

Book your event by October 15th and receive $10 Stake gift card for every $100 you spend!

Celebrate at Stake with our premium steak, fresh seafood, seasonal dishes, and award-winning wine list.⁠⁠

With the ability to accommodate up to 145 guests throughout our various dining spaces, you are sure to have an event to remember!

- Advertisement -

Contact our Banquet Coordinator at contact@stakechophouse.com and start planning!

This offer is valid for events of 12 or more guests in November and December. Gift card amounts are based on food and beverage only, excludes tax and gratuity. Contract must be signed by October 15, 2021.

Options and capacities include:

1. Private Dining Room: up to 20 people

2. B Street Patio: up to 26 people

3. Bar & Lounge: up to 30 people

4. Orange Ave. Patio: up to 40 people

5. Main Dining Room: up to 50 people

6. Buyout: up to 145 people