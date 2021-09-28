Halloween Happening in Coronado!

- Advertisement -

Recreation & Golf Service, Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission have joined forces to bring the community a special “Halloween Happening” on Friday, Oct. 29. This year, there will be fun for all ages at various locations around Coronado.

“Ghouls,” “Boos” and their families are welcome to head over to Spreckels Park at 3:30 p.m. to enjoy festive music, enchanting entertainment, thrilling trick-or-treating, “Spooktacular” games, prizes and activities. This free event ends at 5:30 p.m., just in time to head across the street. For more information, contact (619) 522-7342.

Families can walk over to the Library for a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on the lawn and to a spooky scavenger hunt. Both begin at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. If you would like to find out more about these two events, call (619) 522-7390.

For the adults, John D. Spreckels Center will host a Halloween Bash for those 21 and up from 6-8 p.m. Dress your decade or in your spookiest outfit, enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres, take part in the activities and rock to ‘60s, ‘70s and Halloween music. To purchase a ticket or find out more details, call (619) 522-7343 or email spreckelscenter@coronado.ca.us.

Wear your Halloween costume to come for a hauntingly good time! Happy Halloween from the City of Coronado.