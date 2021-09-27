Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of September 20

- Advertisement -

This past week, the Islanders squared off in three matches against their fiercest rival in the Western League: Scripps Ranch. With differentials neck and neck on the CIF team season rankings, it was anyone’s game as they teed it up on the course. Fortunately for the Islanders, their first match of the week and fourth league match of the season was held at their home course of Coronado Golf Course.

Home course advantage favored the Islanders, but the absence of Ines Izuzquiza, sophomore standout and number one player tipped the scales back towards the Falcons’ favor. Still the girls persisted.

Sophomore Bella Villarin was the medalist and led the varsity team with a score of four-over 40. Despite carding a triple-bogey 7 on the par-four first hole, she went on to shoot one-over through the next eight holes to finish at 40. Fellow sophomore Jasmine Lo followed closely behind with a score of five-over 41. Freshman Malia Perry and junior Mariella Avanni were next with rounds of 46. Last but not least, junior Natalia Avanni rounded out the Islanders with a score of 48.

The competitors were head to head until the very last hole, where the Islanders fell lost by just seven strokes 221-214 and suffered their first league loss of the season.

“We did very well as a team because our differential went down slightly, which at this time of the year is what it’s all about. We are now at 28.39 for our team differential,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared.

The girls are now 3-1 in the Western league and maintained their top position with a season record of 7-4.

Junior Varsity

Coronado’s next two matches were also held against Scripps Ranch. On Wednesday, September 22, the JV team squared off against the Falcons at Colina Park Golf Course, a quaint par 54 with rolling hills and elevations.

Freshman Sierra Grella carded a 24-over par 78 and bested her Scripps Ranch opponent by one stroke. Junior Madeline Tulagan easily won her match with a score of 72. Fellow junior Morgan Arendt tied her partner shooting an 83. Junior Sadie Wong rounded out the Islanders with 111, narrowly losing to her opponent’s score of 109.

Overall, Scripps Ranch was forced to forfeit due to only having four players, which automatically scored a victory for the Islanders 353-forfeit.

The JV team’s second match of the week was held at Balboa 9, a fairly flat par-35 compared to the municipal 18-hole course. Madeline led the Islanders with her round of 17-over par 52. Junior Jesse Hill was next with her personal record of the season by firing a 55. Morgan followed with a score of 60, and Sadie rounded out the girls shooting a 69.

Once again, the Islanders scored a decisive win against the Falcons, this time by over 20 strokes 255-273. This brought the combined JV and varsity record to 2-1 for the week.

Next week, the Islanders face The Academy of Our Lady of Peace, Cathedral Catholic High School, and Point Loma High School in three league matches all at Coronado Golf Course. With only a few weeks left in the season, the girls are seeking to break 200 and maintain their position atop the Western League leaderboard.

Find San Diego Section girls golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.