Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Free Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class on Sept. 28

By City of Coronado
Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering another chance for adults to try out a new fitness class. On Tuesday, September 28 at 9:30 am, try Vinyasa Flow Yoga for free at the Coronado Community Center.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga focuses on connecting your body movement with breath while promoting the extended holding of positions and teaching proper body alignment. This engaging class explores the fundamentals of Hatha and Vinyasa Yoga, which includes sun salutations, standing poses, balancing postures, inversions, seated and reclining poses, backbends, core isolation, and strengthening.

Find out why so many people choose to include yoga in their exercise routine. Adults 18 and older are welcome and this course is suitable for all skill levels. New sessions begin in October and this course will be held on Tuesdays at 9:30 am. For more information call 619-522-7342 or register online at www.coronado.ca.us/register.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

