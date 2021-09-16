Thursday, September 16, 2021
BNP Paribas Open Announces Celebration Campaign Ahead of 2021 Tennis Tournament

The BNP Paribas Open, a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held October 4 – 17, 2021, is today announcing its new Celebration campaign to commemorate the tournament’s first-ever fall edition.

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, the 2021 BNP Paribas Open will celebrate the return of everything tennis fans know and love about the sport’s iconic event in the desert, with new tournament initiatives including a participatory on-site experience and fundraising opportunity.

The new “Tennis Paradise Celebration Mosaic”, a large-scale digital display wall at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, will give fans the opportunity to showcase what they are celebrating this October: whether that be acknowledging a close family member or friend, watching a favorite ATP / WTA Tour star, or participating in an on-site activity. Fans will be encouraged to upload a photo to their social media using the hashtag #CelebrateTennisParadise to be added to the mosaic. For every fan who participates, the tournament plans to donate $1 up to $25,000 in total to local charities. With the immense financial challenges philanthropic organizations in the desert have faced over the past 18 months, the BNP Paribas Open hopes to provide them with a meaningful reason to celebrate this October.

Fans enjoying the tournament from afar are also invited to post on social media using #CelebrateTennisParadise to join the universal showcase of all of the ways in which fans are celebrating the first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open.

To officially celebrate the first day of combined main draw action for the ATP and WTA tours on Thursday, October 7, the tournament will host a kickoff celebration complete with fireworks and other commemorative elements during the evening session. The on-site celebration will then continue with a special recognition of heroes – from first responders to medical professionals, schoolteachers, and military members – in Stadium 1 during each evening session throughout the tournament.

Tickets and packages for the 2021 BNP Paribas Open – from series and mini packages to luxury suites and single session prime loge seats – are now on sale, and fans can visit bnpparibasopen.com/tickets to learn more.

To read more about how the tournament is preparing for the first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open, please visit bnpparibasopen.com/plan-your-visit/health-and-safety/ for the most recent health and safety protocols.

