Coronado Historical Association Hosts Annual Spreckels Society Party

Community, elegance, and history defined the evening of the Coronado Historical Association’s annual Spreckels Society Summer Party. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the party, which was coordinated by committee chairs Caroline Murray and Emily Talbert, returned on August 15th with great success. CHA was pleased to welcome back its highest level sustaining members with a party to remember.

Brian & Shannon Mariotti provided the historical setting at their Going the Extra Mile (GEM) nominated home. The recently renovated Requa home and gardens served as the perfect venue for the event that celebrated Coronado’s heritage and community. The program, emceed by John Weisbarth, included the presentation of the Spreckels Award to Mary Lanman Farley, whose tremendous dedication to sharing Coronado’s historic homes has ensured the success of many years of CHA’s GEM Awards and annual Mother’s Day Home Tour. Robert W. Levacy served as photographer and captured the evening with a traditional black and white camera. Last year was unprecedented in many ways, so in an unprecedented manner, the program also included an appeal for additional support so CHA can once again regain its financial footing that was lost as a result of the pandemic shutdowns.

Thank you to everyone who attended the party, generously donated, and came together to celebrate our local heritage that makes Coronado so special. Sustaining members at the Founders, Polo, and Spreckels Society levels, contribute the support that ensures CHA continues its educational mission in our community. Thank you for your continued partnership and loyal support of the Coronado Historical Association.