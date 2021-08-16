Monday, August 16, 2021
Response to Superintendent Mueller Interview

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

In response to Is CUSD Teaching Critical Race Theory?

Once again CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller presumes to know the minds of everyone. Mueller stated, “Everyone is conflating any focus on equity or inclusivity as it relates to race under CRT.” Regarding CRT – true, named CRT training is not currently being included in Coronado Schools curriculum. Critical Race Theory is an umbrella under which several different race and political ideologies reside. However, focusing only on the Town Hall Meeting CRT flyer, Christine Van Tuyl failed to ask Superintendent Mueller about his signing off on the ADL’s No Place for Hate program for every grade in CUSD. My own mind reading skills indicate that Superintendent Karl Mueller was very happy about that. Mr. Mueller had been asked several times, in person and in several different media, “Did you read the 56 page No Place for Hate Handbook.” Karl Mueller has refused to answer. June 22nd, Trustee Ester Valdez-Clayton stated she didn’t think all the Trustees had to read the NPfH Handbook. Trustee Valdez-Clayton said she would trust Superintendent Mueller to read it and trust his opinion and decision. A trustee who claims to care about the education of Coronado children but doesn’t care to educate herself about what these children are being taught? Fortunately, President Pontes stated all trustees would read the NPfH Handbook. Have they yet?

This was an incomplete interview because of the narrow focus. One pressing question not asked, “Has any other official program addressing bias, inclusivity and racism been introduced into the Coronado schools curriculum?” Another pressing question not asked, “Why, at previous CUSD Board meetings, did so many parents and concerned citizens demand an open forum Town Hall Meeting to discuss the No Place for Hate program, to which CUSD children had already been introduced?” Pressing question, “If NPfH is not a structured program sanctioned by you, Superintendent Mueller, why are all students being “encouraged” by teachers and peers to sign the official NPfH Pledge?” Signing the Pledge is a “must” to call yourself a No Place for Hate school. These facts we failed to learn because pressing questions were not asked. Ms. Van Tuyl had written two articles in May and June discussing the contentious debate over the NPfH program. Van Tuyl was very familiar with concerns prior to seeing a flyer announcing a subject CRT Town Hall meeting. Why omit questions to Superintendent Mueller regarding his role in implementing NPfH? Perhaps these pressing questions will be asked and answered at the Town Hall.

Superintendent Karl Mueller repeatedly stated he is beholden and adheres to the California state standards and the California state educational code. California state public K-12 schools consistently rank in the BOTTOM FIVE of all state schools, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Many wish the CUSD Superintendent and Trustees, as well as all California public school administrators, aspired to higher standards than the bottom five.

Carolyn Rogerson

 

 

