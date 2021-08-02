Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting August 9 – Comprehensive Tennis Study Planned

By City of Coronado

Recreation and Golf Services is seeking public input in advance of a comprehensive tennis study the City will soon conduct to better understand how people are using or would like to use the City’s tennis facilities. Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to provide their input on tennis court reservation fees (including the possibility of new tennis memberships and passes); junior access; court availability; court accessibility; Glorietta Bay Tennis Center facility usage; and pickleball. Information gathered from the public will assist staff in developing a robust scope of work that will be used when benchmarking tennis in Coronado to other regional tennis facilities. The information gathered as part of the study would be shared with the public at a future workshop.

Pickleball

City staff will be making a presentation at the Aug. 9 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting to outline elements that the City intends on including in the tennis study, a projected timeline, and to receive public input in advance of beginning the study. The meeting will be held at 3:30 pm in the Council Chambers. A complete meeting agenda will be available online or by visiting the City’s Agendas and Minutes page (https://www.coronado.ca.us/government/boards_commissions/all_agendas_and_minutes) and clicking on the Parks and Recreation Commission agenda for Aug. 9.

Written comments may be submitted 24 hours in advance of this meeting. Please visit, https://bit.ly/TennisComment to submit your comment.

 

 

