City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 30, 2021

The Aquatics Center has been closed indefinitely. Find out why and how the City is responding to pool users in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park; more Spreckels Center classes and programs now available; live theater is back at the Coronado Playhouse this fall; countywide disaster training for City staff; new Police chaplains; soccer tournaments in town; and Luke and Leia, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.