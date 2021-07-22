Wrap Up Summer with Avengers Justice League Movie Camp

Make one of the final weeks of summer a blast by enrolling your 7 to 12-year-old in the new Avengers Justice League Movie Camp! Instead of watching an Avengers movie, participants will be the director of their own story. They will learn how to build a live armature and apply clay to create their own Claymation Superhero, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, or a new superhero. This class will allow your child to bring a story to life from their own imagination using stop motion animation.

Camp runs August 9 to 13 at the Coronado Community Center from 2-5 pm. This is a great way to end summer, and there are still openings!

- Advertisement -

To register or for more information on movie camps or other summer programs, visit www.coronado.ca.us/register or call (619) 522-7342.