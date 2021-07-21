Thursday, July 22, 2021
Recreation and Golf Services Babysitting Training Camp is Back

By City of Coronado

Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is back! If you have a young teen, age 11-15, that would like to earn some spending money – then this may be the camp for them. 

This four-hour program will train participants how to care for and ensure the safety and supervision of infants and young children. Hands-on experience is gained through learning how to diaper babies and toddlers, how to recognize an emergency and act and how to respond to choking. In addition, a brief introduction to infant and child CPR will be provided. The skills being taught here would be beneficial to any young teen!

Class is held in person at the Coronado Community Center. COVID-19 Safety Guidelines are followed, and because of this, separate training equipment is provided for each participant. Training begins Tuesday, August 17 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

If your young teen is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children, starting a babysitting business is the perfect choice!  Contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at (619) 522-7342 to register by phone or check out the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to register online.

