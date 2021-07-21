Recreation and Golf Services Babysitting Training Camp is Back

Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is back! If you have a young teen, age 11-15, that would like to earn some spending money – then this may be the camp for them.

This four-hour program will train participants how to care for and ensure the safety and supervision of infants and young children. Hands-on experience is gained through learning how to diaper babies and toddlers, how to recognize an emergency and act and how to respond to choking. In addition, a brief introduction to infant and child CPR will be provided. The skills being taught here would be beneficial to any young teen!

- Advertisement -

Class is held in person at the Coronado Community Center. COVID-19 Safety Guidelines are followed, and because of this, separate training equipment is provided for each participant. Training begins Tuesday, August 17 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.