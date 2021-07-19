Monday, July 19, 2021
Check Your Voter Registration to Assure Getting Your Ballot in the Mail

By Managing Editor

ballot vote

The California Gubernatorial Recall Election is fast approaching, and the Registrar of Voters is preparing election ballots for mailing. Voters are urged to check their voter registration now to get a mail ballot at their address later.

Mail ballots start going out the week of Aug. 16. If your information is up to date, you can expect your ballot in your mailbox that same week.

Have you moved since you last voted? Whether you are new to San Diego County or just moved down the street, you need to re-register to vote with your new information. You can do this by completing a new voter registration application online at sdvote.com. Registration forms are also available if you call 858-565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Mail ballots give voters the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Voters can return their ballot in the mail, no postage necessary, or at one of many mail ballot drop-off locations around the county.

In-person voting locations will be open across the county for four days, Saturday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 14. Take advantage of early voting:

  • At the Registrar’s office beginning Aug. 16, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday
  • At a voting location near you or the Registrar’s office Saturday, Sept. 11 through Monday, Sept. 13, 8 am to 5 pm

All will be open on Election Day, Sept. 14, when hours change to 7 am to 8 pm.

Why are we having a recall election?  The recall process allows voters to decide whether to remove elected public officials from office before their term is over.

Voters will see two parts on their recall ballot. In the first part, voters have the option to vote “yes” or “no” to the question of whether to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office.

In the second part, voters have an opportunity to select a replacement candidate. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the governor, then the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected.

First-time voter? You can register to vote in less than two minutes.

Learn more about voting in the gubernatorial recall election at sdvote.com.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

