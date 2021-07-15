“Steel Fear” Author Talk Presented by Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s

Warwick’s, in partnership with Coronado Public Library, presents combat-decorated Navy SEAL sniper and New York Times bestselling author Brandon Webb and New York Times bestselling author John David Mann, in conversation with career Naval aviator and New York Times bestselling author George Galdorisi on Wednesday, July 21 at 4 pm, via Zoom.

This virtual event is free but requires registration. To register, visit www.warwicks.com/event/webb-and-mann-2021.

The moment Navy SEAL sniper Finn sets foot on the USS Abraham Lincoln to hitch a ride home from the Persian Gulf, it’s clear something is deeply wrong. Leadership is weak. Morale is low. And when crew members start disappearing one by one, what at first seems like a random string of suicides soon reveals something far more sinister: There’s a serial killer on board. Suspicion falls on Finn, the newcomer to the ship. After all, he’s being sent home in disgrace, recalled from the field under the dark cloud of a mission gone horribly wrong. He’s also a lone wolf, haunted by gaps in his memory and the elusive sense that something he missed may have contributed to civilian deaths on his last assignment. Finding the killer offers a chance at redemption… if he can stay alive long enough to prove it isn’t him.

Brandon Webb is a combat-decorated Navy SEAL sniper turned entrepreneur who has built two brands into an eight-figure business. As a U.S. Navy chief he was head instructor at the Navy SEAL sniper school, which produced some of America’s most legendary snipers.

John David Mann is coauthor of more than thirty books, including four New York Times bestsellers and five national bestsellers. His writing has won multiple awards, including the Living Now Book Awards Evergreen Medal for its contributions to positive global change. Webb and Mann have been writing together for a decade, starting with their New York Times bestselling memoir The Red Circle.

George Galdorisi is a career naval aviator and writer, specializing in “FICINT,” combining fiction writing with current intelligence to envision future warfare. He began this journey almost a decade ago with the New York Times best seller, Tom Clancy Presents: Act of Valor, the novelization of the number-one rated movie. This was followed by three more New York Times bestsellers in the rebooted Tom Clancy’s Op-Center series: Out of the Ashes, Into the Fire, and Scorched Earth. Continuing in the FICINT tradition, his three most recent thrillers are The Coronado Conspiracy, For Duty and Honor and the just-released Fire and Ice. His FICINT work is supported by his non-fiction writing, including a number of award-winning professional articles about unmanned systems, autonomy, big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Most recently, he has published AI at War: How Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Changing Naval Warfare, envisioning how these technologies will impact warfare decades hence.