Monday, July 12, 2021
Tom Rice to Celebrate 100th Birthday with Commemorative Jump on August 15

By Brad Willis

OPERATION CALL-TO-SERVICE and TEAM TOM are happy to present:

WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice will be celebrating his 100th Birthday jumping out of Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing D-Day Doll in his hometown of Coronado, California. ALL are welcome to join and catch Tom as he lands in front of the legendary Hotel del Coronado.

U.S. Navy Parachute Team “The Leap Frogs” are expected to participate in Tom’s Centennial Celebration!

Art Shaffer with Skydive Palatka and CAPT Steve Rose (C-53 D-Day Doll) are leading the Airborne Operation.

HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY TOM!

WHEN: Sunday, August 15th, 2021
WHERE: Hotel del Coronado
EVENT TIME: 10 am – 1 pm
TOM’s JUMP: TBA (ETA 11 am) further details to follow…
INVITED: EVERYONE!!

www.OperationCall-To-Service.com

 

 

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

