Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Local Artist Spotlight – Rebecca Sauer

By Coronado Arts

Our twelfth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is mosaic artist Rebecca Sauer. Her banner art, “When I Have Wings to Fly,” is located at R.H. Dana Place and Orange Ave. Banners in this series are on display through June.

Coronado mosaic artist Rebecca Sauer sure knows how to put the pieces together. When introduced to mosaic artist Isaiah Zager in Philadelphia 20 years ago, she knew she had found her passion. Relocating to Coronado opened new doors, drawing her to study Mexican Talavera ceramic art.

Rebecca creates beautiful mosaics using broken dishware, ceramic tiles, mirrors, shells, found objects and glass. Her creations astound the eye with designs that flow over every surface she graces with her colorful bits and pieces. Flowerpots, tables, surfboards, icons, mugs, guitars, posts and walls are but a few of the ‘canvases’ Rebecca enjoys designing.

Rebecca’s latest passion is stained and fused glass. She uses the direct method: applying each piece individually to the desired surface.

“I love watching my creation emerge, one puzzle piece at a time, and then, by setting it with grout, seeing it come to life.”

Rebecca Sauer’s Coronado Arts profile:
coronadoarts.com/directories/mosaicmama/

Rebecca’s email:
rebecca.sauer.art@gmail.com

Rebecca’s Instagram:
www.instagram.com/rebecca.sauer.art

Visit Rebecca’s website:
www.mosaicmamasd.com

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

