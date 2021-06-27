Submitted by Owen Lewis

This letter is written to provide commentary on the Coronado High School ‘Tortilla Throwing’ Incident that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. I wish to provide an additional perspective, refute claims about taking disciplinary action, and accentuate the urgency for transformation in our education system.

There is an argument stating that the individual who distributed the tortillas was a person of color, indicating that the act was ‘not about race.’ However, Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist, states the notion that people of color (POC) can’t be racist is inherently false and is tainted by racism itself. As evidenced by the narratives of the individuals involved, it appears as though it was not an act that explicitly intended to harass the Orange Glen team based upon their race. However, one must acknowledge the bigger picture: In this instance, our education system has failed to teach students to recognize the racial implications of throwing tortillas at a predominantly Hispanic team, prior to partaking in such an act. We have failed to guide our youth through counteracting our undeniable implicit biases. Because everyone is socialized to see the world in their own way, when Caucasian individuals aren’t exposed to POC, their history, their culture, etc., biases and stereotypes form without any awareness of their existence. (If you don’t believe me, take the Implicit Association Test.) So even though the intent was not racist, the internal belief that this act was socially acceptable formed from racist implicit biases.

Last July, students, myself included, began protesting outside of a CUSD board meeting, particularly protesting the lack of an inclusive curriculum and highlighting the tendency that the American education systems often shy away from creating spaces for difficult conversations about white privilege, systemic racism, economic inequality, and the reevaluation of our history. Having the opportunity to initiate dialogue with these school board members, I can attest to their responses. Although a few individuals were supportive and listened to our suggestions, most were clearly apprehensive, and ultimately, as evidenced by the Orange Glen incident, the necessary measures were not taken to address flaws regarding historical and cultural representation in schools. This is a patriotic town. We have a lot to be proud of. Some may state that by discussing matters of systemic racism and bringing forth the more unpleasant elements of our nation’s history, that we hate this country. This is so unbelievably far from the truth. In fact, our love for this country is so considerable that we wish to strengthen it, to recognize and address our flaws, our biases, and our privilege. We wish to heal the wounds that have stood exposed for far too long. We wish to fixate our attention on having a national reckoning of our past and clear a path for this nation to reach its full potential. I know it’s possible, and I have faith in this community. I stopped attending Coronado Middle School four years ago, and am currently a rising junior at Francis Parker School. Our large DEI team works to diversify the curriculum and hold safe spaces for all students. We have an annual ‘Day of Understanding’ of which we have discourse with the local community or religious leaders, scholars, etc. We outwardly celebrate our LGBTQ peers and faculty. It is possible. Unfortunately, we in Coronado have lost some amazing families due to a lack of inclusivity in our schools, and I hope that this event can ignite real change for future students. As of now, share your stories and continue to demand change.

