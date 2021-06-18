Local Artist Spotlight – Dixie McCarthy

Our ninth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Dixie McCarthy. Her banner is located at 3rd Street and Orange Ave. Banners in this series are currently on display through June.

Dixie McCarthy is never idle, especially when it comes to her creativity. She became interested in art while attending elementary school and hasn’t looked back since.

Dixie became an elementary school teacher herself before marrying her Naval Aviator husband. Like many families with military careers, world travel soon began. Dixie drew and sketched throughout Asia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Okinawa, and Taiwan. Hawaii was the next stop, where Dixie obtained her master’s degree in education at the University of Hawaii. In San Diego, Dixie studied painting with Stuart Burton for eight years at the Art Academy of San Diego. She also learned printmaking at the same venue with Loretta Kramer, expanding her talents yet again.

In addition to capturing the tropical beauty around her, Dixie depicts many themes in her work, such as children, families, animals, flora, architecture, and even delicious-looking pastries. She paints in both oils and acrylics. Email Dixie about her greeting cards!

Dixie McCarthy’s Coronado Arts profile:

https://coronadoarts.com/directories/dixie-mccarthy/

Dixie’s email: dixiemccarthy@hotmail.com

Visit Dixie’s website:

www.dixiemccarthyart.com

