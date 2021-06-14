Alexia Palacios-Peters Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board Election

Submitted by Alexia Palacios-Peters

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the 2022 Coronado Unified School District School Board election. I look forward to bringing a varied perspective to the Board as a mom of three kids in CUSD, military spouse, attorney, and former educator.

I have spent my career advocating for families, children, and veterans – first as a teacher, then as an attorney. Schools are a central and integral part of a child’s life. It is imperative that our children feel accepted and safe in the school they attend.

To this end, I support the district’s efforts to promote kindness and inclusion in our district through the Equity Committee and the No Place for Hate program.

According to the American Psychological Association, school climate is the overall quality and character of school life. Research shows that bullying and school climate are linked to children’s academic achievement, learning and development. Children who are bullied are more likely to have lower academic achievement, higher levels of anxiety, depression, and loneliness, and are more likely to attempt suicide. Bullying can occur for many reasons, including based on disability, weight, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or religion.

Research shows that prevention of bullying can be significantly reduced through comprehensive, school-wide programs designed to improve school climate by the promotion of respect for individual differences and an overall norm of tolerance.

As a school board trustee, I will work towards an inclusive and safe environment for our students so they can achieve their highest potential.

Alexia Palacios-Peters