Tuesday, June 1, 2021
MooTime National Ice Cream Month Sweepstakes!

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Calling all ice cream lovers! MooTime Creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream Month in a BIG WAY. Post a picture of your MooTime on Instagram and be sure to tag us at @mootimecreamery for a chance to create your own limited edition MooTime flavor. We will work to make your wildest MooTime dreams come true. The winner will be selected at the end of the month and will also have a chance to get a tour of our MooTime kitchen and take a behind the scenes look at the ice cream making process.

The sky is the limit with your limited edition MooTime flavor. Good luck!

