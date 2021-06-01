Wednesday, June 2, 2021
CHS Track Team Advances Eight to CIF Prelims

By George Green

Jack (left) and Zane Delcore each advanced to CIF prelims in three events

At the City League Track and Field Championships held last Thursday at Serra High School, we advanced eight athletes to the CIF Finals in 12 events. For the boys, the Delcore brothers each qualified in three events. To advance, you must win your event, meet a performance standard, or post a mark among the top 18 in the Division (At-Large).  Zane Delcore won the 300 hurdles to advance with 43.91. Jack Delcore was only 1.38 seconds behind in second place and advanced as an At-Large runner in eighth place among D3 athletes.  Jack won the triple jump and qualified as an At-Large runner in the 110 hurdles. Zane’s other two events were the shot put and the long jump, with marks of 19-8 and 38-1.5, respectively, qualifying him as At-Large in both cases.

Zane Delcore on his way to winning the City Title for the 300 hurdles

Jack Delcore won the triple jump and qualified in two other events

Throwers (L-R) Asa Valdivia, Michael Cordell, and Jack Weisbrod.

Our other male qualifier was Jack Weisbrod, who moved on as At-Large in both the shot put and discus throw. Our other throwers were Asa Valdivia and Michael Cordell, who competed in both the shot put and discus. In the boy’s 1600 meter run Conor Youngblood dipped under 5:00 minutes for the first time with 4:59.41. Aiden Baumann was our second finisher with 5:04, followed by Micha Arnott, Jack Shumaker, and Baxter Simpson.

Islander runners in the boys 1600 were (L-R) Conor Youngblood, Aiden Beaumann, and Micha Arnott.

Claire Cook (left) and Lindsey Balsley went 1-2 in the City League for the 300 hurdles. Lindsey also won the 100 hurdles and qualified for the long jump. Claire also qualified for the 400 meter run.

Claire Cook won the 300 hurdles in the girls’ meet with 49.13, with Lindsey Balsley placing second in 51.76.  Since Lindsey’s time ranks her eighth in our division, she moves on to the CIF Prelims. Lindsey also won the 100 meter hurdles but scratched that event for CIF to concentrate on the 300 hurdles and Long Jump. Although she placed second in the long jump, the winner scratched CIF, which moved Lindsey up to qualify automatically. Even so, she would have moved on as At-Large with a leap of 15-8. Claire also qualified in the 400 as At-Large with a time of 60.22, placing her fifth in our division.

In the distance events, three runners moved on as At-Large. Abby Hundley advanced in the 1600 with 5:17.26,  Sofia Van Arsdale in the 800 with 2:24.00, and Lily Clemons in the 3200 with 13:26.69.

From left, Abby Hundley qualified in the 1600, Sofia Van Arsdale in the 800, and Lily Clemons in the 3200 meter runs.

Our other participants at the finals were Maya Voltin and Caroline Cole, who ran the 100 and 200 dashes.

The CIF Prelims will be at Valley Center High School on June 5th.

George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

