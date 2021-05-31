Recognizing CHS Cross Country and Track Seniors

Cross Country was one of the first high school sports to return to competition with a one month season that ran February 13, 2021 through March 9, 2021. Immediately following, the track team began their season by practicing for their first meet on April 17, 2021; and recently had league finals on May 28, 2021. Both teams were led by long-time coach George Green with assistant coaches John Downey and new CHS science teacher Andrea Hughes.

With overlapping high school sports seasons this year, cross country and track had smaller rosters but benefited from the participation of six graduating seniors.

Micha Arnott has been on cross country for the past two years and joined the track team this season. He is also part of Coronado School of the Arts and adds comedy to team workouts and track meets.

Aiden Beaumann was on the 2017 and 2019 cross country teams and joined track this year while simultaneously playing for the CHS lacrosse team. Aiden competes in the distance events. Aiden has been one of the team’s top performers during the track season.

Jasmine Chaney started her track journey as a sophomore when she advanced to the City League Finals in the 300-meter hurdles. She didn’t get to compete in the 2020 season, but this year she is running her favorite event: the 300-meter hurdles.

Abby Hundley has been on Cross Country and Track teams for four years. Abby is the CHS top miler in track and is highly ranked in San Diego as she advanced to the State Meet in cross country for her first three years. She will join her sister, Madden, a top runner from the CHS Class of 2019, at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.

Sofia Van Arsdale is the top CHS half-miler in track and is highly ranked in San Diego. Sofia has been on the track team for four years and the cross country team from her freshman to her junior year. Sofia has signed with Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia where she will compete at the NCAA Division I level.

Jack Weisbrod has been throwing the shot put and discus with the CHS track team for four years. Jack additionally coaches other kids who are aiming to compete at his level.