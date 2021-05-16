Sunday, May 16, 2021
Business

Charleston Shoe Company is Hiring

Promoted Partner Content

By Managing Editor

 

“We are looking for motivated, energetic and fun-loving individuals to join our Charleston Shoe Company family at our Coronado location! We have flexible hours, competitive pay, sales incentives, employee discounts and more.”

Job Description

- Advertisement -

Experience

  • A strong entrepreneurial spirit with a startup mentality to be a part of our new Charleston Shoe Company stores
  • Retail sales experience
  • Expert on trend and style that is reflective of the brand and footwear industry
  • Ability to drive sales through excellent service, strong visual presentation, and a “go getter” mindset

Customer Connection

  • Cultivates an environment of genuine customer connection
  • Demonstrates extraordinary service on the sales floor
  • Acts as a brand ambassador reflective of the company values and aesthetic
  • Understands and implements processes and utilizes tools to better service the customer
  • Expert on product knowledge
- Advertisement -

Aesthetic Understanding & Application

  • Contributes to presentation processes and upholds presentation standards
  • Supports product placement that is reflective of trend, reinforces brand messaging, and inspires the customer
  • Collaborates in a team environment the sharing of inspiration and idea generation

Job Type: Part-time

For more information, email Jordana at jtorrisi@charlestonshoeco.com

1009 Orange Ave, Coronado

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Infections Down, Inflation Up

This week, investors headed en masse to the medicine cabinet to grab handfuls of antacids as they watched equity markets swoon after the April...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Company Bolsters Its Beer Business During Pandemic

With brewery representative positions recently popping up in the Bay Area, Southern Nevada and Arizona, Coronado Brewing Company appeared to be expanding despite the...
Read more
Business

Shop Local and You Save More Than Just Money

According to Census.gov, total e-commerce sales for 2020 in the United States alone was estimated at $791.7 billion, an increase of 32.4 percent from...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High Senior Awarded North Island Credit Union Scholarship

Coronado High School senior Samantha Lorr is one of ten students awarded a North Island Credit Union scholarship of $1,000. Each year the credit...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Offering Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine to 12- to 15-Year-Olds

San Diegans ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.The California Department of Public Health last night approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Vaccination Clinic Accepting Walk-Ins

The Coronado vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the City of Coronado and Sharp HealthCare, is now accepting walk-in appointments. Priority will continue to...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.