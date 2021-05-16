Charleston Shoe Company is Hiring

“We are looking for motivated, energetic and fun-loving individuals to join our Charleston Shoe Company family at our Coronado location! We have flexible hours, competitive pay, sales incentives, employee discounts and more.”
Job Description
Experience
- A strong entrepreneurial spirit with a startup mentality to be a part of our new Charleston Shoe Company stores
- Retail sales experience
- Expert on trend and style that is reflective of the brand and footwear industry
- Ability to drive sales through excellent service, strong visual presentation, and a “go getter” mindset
Customer Connection
- Cultivates an environment of genuine customer connection
- Demonstrates extraordinary service on the sales floor
- Acts as a brand ambassador reflective of the company values and aesthetic
- Understands and implements processes and utilizes tools to better service the customer
- Expert on product knowledge
Aesthetic Understanding & Application
- Contributes to presentation processes and upholds presentation standards
- Supports product placement that is reflective of trend, reinforces brand messaging, and inspires the customer
- Collaborates in a team environment the sharing of inspiration and idea generation
Job Type: Part-time
For more information, email Jordana at jtorrisi@
1009 Orange Ave, Coronado