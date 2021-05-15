Saturday, May 15, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsHistory

GEM Award Winner to be Announced at CHA’s Preservation Symposium!

By Coronado Historical Association

CHA GEM logo

Each year, the Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by CHA’s membership and the Coronado community for Going the Extra Mile to restore a historic home.

- Advertisement -

These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile!

CHA has been congratulating and featuring all the nominees—and celebrating Coronado’s history—over the past weeks, culminating with the announcement of the 2021 winner at the Preservation Symposium!

- Advertisement -

May is National Preservation Month. Communities all around the country are celebrating their unique heritage. Join the Historical Association, the City of Coronado, and Coronado MainStreet in celebrating preservation in Coronado! This year’s free Historic Preservation Symposium will be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 5:30pm.

Symposium Highlights
City of Coronado Historic Preservation Program Presentation by Tricia Olsen
GEM Award Announcement

Keynote: Historic Preservation at the National Park Service
by Scott Keyes, Chief of Heritage Documentation Programs at the National Park Service

There are two ways to watch this year’s Preservation Symposium:

Watch via Zoom

Watch on Facebook Live

Coronado native Scott Keyes is the Chief of the Heritage Documentation Programs at the National Park Service. The Heritage Documentation Programs conducts nationwide documentation of the country’s historic properties. Documentation produced through the programs is housed in the Library of Congress and constitutes the nation’s largest archive of historic architectural, engineering, and landscape documentation.

Prior to joining the National Park Service, Scott served as the Department of the Navy’s chief technical expert on architectural history and historic preservation. He also previously worked as a historic architect at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and as a designer at various architectural firms in Canada and the United Kingdom. A Secretary of the Interior-qualified historian and architect, he received his Bachelor of Arts in History from UCLA and Master of Architecture from the University of Toronto. Though currently living in Washington DC, Scott grew up in Coronado and graduated from Coronado High School.

Click here to register for this free event.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Avatar
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Rotary Welcomes Members In-Person and Via Zoom in First Hybrid Meeting

The Rotary Club of Coronado had its first hybrid meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at the Coronado Yacht Club. About 40 members attended in-person...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Symphony Surpasses Fundraising Goal; Names Venue The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY SURPASSES THE 75 PERCENT MILESTONE IN ITS COMMUNITY-WIDE  CAMPAIGN “THE FUTURE IS HEAR” AND HONORS ITS LEAD DONORS Major Facilities and Artistic and Community Programs...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Offering Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine to 12- to 15-Year-Olds

San Diegans ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.The California Department of Public Health last night approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CHA Announces 2021 GEM Nominees

The Coronado Historical Association is dedicated to preserving our community’s special heritage and celebrating our past, present, and future.In that spirit, every year since...
Read more
History

Virtual Wine & Lecture: A Conversation with Francis Gary Powers Jr.

Virtual Wine & Lecture: A Conversation With Francis Gary Powers Jr., Thursday, April 15, 5:30 pm By Carol Pastor, CHA VolunteerPre-register HERE, and you can also...
Read more
History

Eyewitness to History: A Personal Account by Lou de Beer

By Kimberlie Guerrieri, CHA VolunteerOn Thursday, March 18, the Coronado Historical Association was honored to present this month's virtual Wine & Lecture: Eyewitness to...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.