Coronado High Senior Awarded North Island Credit Union Scholarship

Coronado High School senior Samantha Lorr is one of ten students awarded a North Island Credit Union scholarship of $1,000. Each year the credit union honors college-bound students in San Diego and Riverside Counties with its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union recognizes exceptional students who are active in both their schools and the communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work. Samantha will be attending Yale University in the fall.

“We are excited to recognize the outstanding achievements of these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “Their hard work and resilience through one of the most challenging years we’ve ever experienced is truly inspirational. Our credit union’s commitment to our educational community has never been more important as we work to support our next generation of leaders in achieving their dreams. We wish all of these recipients much success in their college career.”

College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate. This year, the credit union’s Scholarship Program received nearly 1,300 applications, which were reviewed by a Scholarship Committee consisting of credit union staff who selected the award recipients.

The credit union’s Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $355,000 in scholarships to students across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.

All 2021 North Island Credit Union scholarship recipients are: