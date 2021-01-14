Thursday, January 14, 2021
North Island Credit Union Seeks Scholarship Applications

Credit union encourages college-bound students across the greater San Diego area to apply for $1,000 scholarship. Online applications will be accepted through March 26, 2021. Recipients will be announced on April 16, 2021.

North Island Credit Union invites college-bound students in San Diego County to apply for its 2021 College Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.

“We realize that managing the costs of higher education can be difficult for many families. Now more than ever, during these challenging times, we want to extend a hand to help support our local students and their families,” said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage local students to apply for one of our scholarships to make it a little easier to fund their college dreams.”

San Diego County college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

Interested students can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/scholarship2021. Online applications will be accepted through March 26, 2021. Recipients will be announced on April 16, 2021.

The credit union’s Annual College Scholarship program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within local communities. Each year, the credit union awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to students in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $335,000 in scholarships.

 

