Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of May 3

Girls Golf

Last week, the girls golf team competed in one match against Steele Canyon High School at Steele Canyon Golf Club. With three nine-hole courses, the Islanders faced what some deemed the hardest of them all: the Vineyard course. Playing from the red-gold combo, the par 35 played at 2400 yards and yielded a course rating of 35.2 and a slope of 125.

For nearly all players, this was their first time stepping foot on the Steele Canyon Golf Club. Rattlesnake sightings and dangerous cacti were just some of the obstacles Islanders were warned of before the match, but extremely fast greens and countless hazards also posed a challenge. Despite these impediments, three girls shot in the 30s, which was considered a remarkable feat for the Islanders.

Freshmen Ines Izuzquiza, Bella Villarin, and Jasmine Lo all shot below 40, which carried the team to victory 209-251. With scores of 36, 37, and 39, respectively, the three girls proved their talent and potential once again.

“Our freshmen played really well,” Coach Stuart Gordon commented. “That was really the highlight, showing our freshmen were strong. In addition, the course was new to quite a few of them.”

Senior Annie Holland carded a 48, and fellow senior Samantha Lorr posted a 49.

The girls golf team has two non-league home matches slated for this week. On Monday, May 10, the girls will face off against Rancho Bernardo and Poway in a tri-match at Coronado. This will be ideal preparation for the City Tournament, which will be held on Tuesday, May 18, at Balboa Golf Course, because the team members will not necessarily be paired with fellow teammates. On Wednesday, May 12, the Islanders will celebrate their seniors during senior night after their return match against Steele Canyon at Coronado.

The first JV girls match will be held at Balboa 9 on May 17 against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace.

Boys Golf

Last week, the boys varsity golf team competed in three league matches. The first and second were both against Scripps Ranch at Coronado. On Monday, May 3, the Scripps Ranch A team squared off against the Islanders, which ultimately culminated in the boys scoring one of the lowest rounds of the season. Freshman Liam Weaver once again proved his hard work and dedication to the game with an even-par 36. The seniors followed up with Trevor Catlin shooting a 38, Tucker Gilmore a 39, and Luke Meloche a 40. Juniors Tristan Rinko and Syrak Nemer both rounded up the Islanders with a 40. With five players totaling a score of 194, this was the Islanders’ fourth lowest score of the season. This solid round for all players set the tone for the rest of the week, which was just as successful.

On Tuesday, May 4, the boys faced the Scripps Ranch B team. However, they were presented with a unique circumstance of having a photographer present during the match.

“We had Trevor’s father taking photographs,” Coach Stuart explained. “And he had this big Channel 5 camera, and every time he went to a player to take a photo, they were put off. For example, Luke let go of his club trying to hit it too hard. Tucker shanked one. Trevor shanked one.”

Normally, golfers brace themselves for water hazards, fast greens, narrow fairways, or windy conditions, but this time, they were put up against a single camera. This experience, although new and unnerving, did not shatter the Islanders grit and determination as they fought their way to victory 201-214.

Syrak was the medalist of the day with a score of two-over par 38. Tristan carded a 39, and Tucker a 40. Trevor posted a score of 42 and Liam a 43.

The Islanders’ last league match of the week was against Saint Augustine High School once again at their home course. The boys slipped by the Saints with a victory of just one stroke 197-198.

“It was a really close match; anything could have happened,” Coach Stuart described.

Trevor led the Islanders with an impressive one-over par 37. Luke followed with a 38, and Syrak a 40. Tucker, Liam, and junior Eduardo Maynez all scored a 41.

With a 5-3 record in the Western league, this victory ultimately led to the boys to a second place finish in their league. Congratulations boys!

This week, the boys varsity golf team has one match slated on Tuesday, May 11, against Steele Canyon High School at Steele Canyon Golf Club, Vineyard course.

Last week, the boys JV team held two matches. The first was against Scripps Ranch High School at Balboa 9, where the Islanders scored a 175-179 victory. Sophomore Sebastiano Abbot led the Islanders with a three-over par 38, followed by junior Marshall Hilfman who posted a 40. Sophomore Dario Piagentini carded a 41, and sophomore Juan Villegas and freshman Sam Vernallis both shot a 48.

The Islanders’ second match of the week was against Mission Bay at Mission Bay Golf Course, a par 29 executive course. However, the boys were forced to forfeit the match as only two players showed up due to a miscommunication of dates. Despite that incident, the present players showed vast improvements. Marshall scored a two-over par 31 and Sebastiano a 35.

Next week, the JV team has two matches scheduled: one against Scripps Ranch at Balboa 9 and another against Saint Augustine at Miramar Golf Course.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.