Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of May 3

By Bella Villarin

Girls Golf

Last week, the girls golf team competed in one match against Steele Canyon High School at Steele Canyon Golf Club. With three nine-hole courses, the Islanders faced what some deemed the hardest of them all: the Vineyard course. Playing from the red-gold combo, the par 35 played at 2400 yards and yielded a course rating of 35.2 and a slope of 125. 

For nearly all players, this was their first time stepping foot on the Steele Canyon Golf Club. Rattlesnake sightings and dangerous cacti were just some of the obstacles Islanders were warned of before the match, but extremely fast greens and countless hazards also posed a challenge. Despite these impediments, three girls shot in the 30s, which was considered a remarkable feat for the Islanders.

- Advertisement -

Freshman Jasmine Lo lines up a putt on the ninth hole of the Steele Canyon Vineyard course.

Freshmen Ines Izuzquiza, Bella Villarin, and Jasmine Lo all shot below 40, which carried the team to victory 209-251. With scores of 36, 37, and 39, respectively, the three girls proved their talent and potential once again.

- Advertisement -

“Our freshmen played really well,” Coach Stuart Gordon commented. “That was really the highlight, showing our freshmen were strong. In addition, the course was new to quite a few of them.”

Senior Samantha Lorr prepares for a putt on the ninth hole of Steele Canyon Golf Club.

Senior Annie Holland carded a 48, and fellow senior Samantha Lorr posted a 49. 

Sophomore Natalia Avanni hits a shot from the bunker on the ninth hole of the Vineyard course at Steele Canyon Golf Club.

The girls golf team has two non-league home matches slated for this week. On Monday, May 10, the girls will face off against Rancho Bernardo and Poway in a tri-match at Coronado. This will be ideal preparation for the City Tournament, which will be held on Tuesday, May 18, at Balboa Golf Course, because the team members will not necessarily be paired with fellow teammates. On Wednesday, May 12, the Islanders will celebrate their seniors during senior night after their return match against Steele Canyon at Coronado. 

The first JV girls match will be held at Balboa 9 on May 17 against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace. 

Freshman Emily Scheurer makes a challenging putt on fast greens.

Boys Golf

Last week, the boys varsity golf team competed in three league matches. The first and second were both against Scripps Ranch at Coronado. On Monday, May 3, the Scripps Ranch A team squared off against the Islanders, which ultimately culminated in the boys scoring one of the lowest rounds of the season. Freshman Liam Weaver once again proved his hard work and dedication to the game with an even-par 36. The seniors followed up with Trevor Catlin shooting a 38, Tucker Gilmore a 39, and Luke Meloche a 40. Juniors Tristan Rinko and Syrak Nemer both rounded up the Islanders with a 40. With five players totaling a score of 194, this was the Islanders’ fourth lowest score of the season. This solid round for all players set the tone for the rest of the week, which was just as successful.

Senior Trevor Catlin scoops up his ball after making par on the ninth hole of Coronado Golf Course.

On Tuesday, May 4, the boys faced the Scripps Ranch B team. However, they were presented with a unique circumstance of having a photographer present during the match. 

“We had Trevor’s father taking photographs,” Coach Stuart explained. “And he had this big Channel 5 camera, and every time he went to a player to take a photo, they were put off. For example, Luke let go of his club trying to hit it too hard. Tucker shanked one. Trevor shanked one.”

Junior Tristan Rinko putts for birdie at Coronado Golf Course. He will go on to finish the round at three-over par 39.

Normally, golfers brace themselves for water hazards, fast greens, narrow fairways, or windy conditions, but this time, they were put up against a single camera. This experience, although new and unnerving, did not shatter the Islanders grit and determination as they fought their way to victory 201-214. 

Syrak was the medalist of the day with a score of two-over par 38. Tristan carded a 39, and Tucker a 40. Trevor posted a score of 42 and Liam a 43. 

Freshman standout Liam Weaver scoops up his ball from the bottom of the cup after making bogey on the ninth hole.

The Islanders’ last league match of the week was against Saint Augustine High School once again at their home course. The boys slipped by the Saints with a victory of just one stroke 197-198. 

“It was a really close match; anything could have happened,” Coach Stuart described.

Trevor led the Islanders with an impressive one-over par 37. Luke followed with a 38, and Syrak a 40. Tucker, Liam, and junior Eduardo Maynez all scored a 41. 

Senior Tucker Gilmore taps in a par putt on the ninth green of Coronado Golf Course.

With a 5-3 record in the Western league, this victory ultimately led to the boys to a second place finish in their league. Congratulations boys!

This week, the boys varsity golf team has one match slated on Tuesday, May 11, against Steele Canyon High School at Steele Canyon Golf Club, Vineyard course. 

Last week, the boys JV team held two matches. The first was against Scripps Ranch High School at Balboa 9, where the Islanders scored a 175-179 victory. Sophomore Sebastiano Abbot led the Islanders with a three-over par 38, followed by junior Marshall Hilfman who posted a 40. Sophomore Dario Piagentini carded a 41, and sophomore Juan Villegas and freshman Sam Vernallis both shot a 48. 

The Islanders’ second match of the week was against Mission Bay at Mission Bay Golf Course, a par 29 executive course. However, the boys were forced to forfeit the match as only two players showed up due to a miscommunication of dates. Despite that incident, the present players showed vast improvements. Marshall scored a two-over par 31 and Sebastiano a 35. 

Next week, the JV team has two matches scheduled: one against Scripps Ranch at Balboa 9 and another against Saint Augustine at Miramar Golf Course. 

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.

Find San Diego Section boys golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Coronado Youth Rugby Pushes for League Gender Equality

Coronado’s middle school rugby program is petitioning Southern California Youth Rugby (SCYR) for gender equality in their player eligibility rules.Coronado’s under 14 rugby team...
Read more
People

CJ Fodrey: Coronado Local Turns Pro Soccer Dreams into Reality

Every athlete at every age has dreams; whether big or small, athletes dream of rising to the highest levels of their respective sport. The...
Read more
Sports

Islanders Girls’ Soccer Victorious on Senior Night

If you haven’t been paying attention to the 2021 Islanders girls' soccer team, it may be time to tune in. The girls in green...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 19

Girls Golf Last week, the girls team competed against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at Coronado Golf Course for their eighth league match...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 10 through April 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd StreetVictim sent $60,000 to...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 12

Girls Golf This past week, the CHS girls golf team completed three decisive league matches to chart their path to becoming league champions. On Monday, April...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.