Thursday, April 29, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Megan Settle West

Coronado Junior Woman Club members in front of In Mid Life Crisis at one of the stops.

On Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser, Coronado BANDS Together…the Encore. The event sold out, attendees had a blast, and money was raised for the numerous donations CJWC makes each year. CJWC supports several beneficiaries, many of which are local to Coronado, with a focus on helping women and children.

- Advertisement -

Local favorite bands, In Mid Life Crisis and It’d Never 2L8, set up their bands on flatbed trucks and drove all across town stopping at houses that had purchased tickets for their own private, mini, drive-by concert. We especially thank these bands for rocking out with us – lots of smiles, laughs and dancing was all around.

We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our community, and we would like to thank our event sponsors and contributors: Chris Baker- Willis Allen, Ken Pecus Group- Compass, Tent City, Qualcraft, Julia Elassaad- Coldwell Banker West, Natalie Falletta Skin Care at Salon de Ville and Sundance Custom Golf Carts. We have had to re-invent the wheel the last year and the community has never failed to support us and we are grateful.

- Advertisement -

Keep an eye out for our newest spring fundraiser, Patriotic Pallets, and of course our annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship which is accepting applications until May 30, 2021.

Cheers,

Megan Settle West
Coronado BANDS Together Chair and CJWC Publicity

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CHS Teachers Voice “Serious Concerns” Regarding Move to 4×4 Block Schedule

Editor's Note: These below letters were originally sent to the Coronado Unified School Board on Friday, March 26th, 2021Good Afternoon Trustees Pontes, Valdes-Clayton, Anderson-Cruz,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to Caltrans Regarding Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project

Submitted by Wayne Strickland  ~ a copy of his letter to Caltrans follows ~April 12, 2021Gustavo Dallarda Caltrans District 11 Director 4050 Taylor Street San Diego, CA 92110Dear Mr. Dallarda:I am writing...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Thank You Senator Mills

Submitted by Story R. VogelI had the fortune to know Jim Mills in the years I lived in Coronado. As a historic preservationist and...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Outdoor Mask Restrictions Eased for Fully Vaccinated People

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they’re in crowded places, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Community News

Recalling a California Governor, Explained

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 27, 2021, UPDATED APRIL 26, 2021Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting for...
Read more
Military

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021

This post originally appeared on MilitaryBenefits.info. Re-published with permission.National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a presidentially-approved holiday and is celebrated on the Friday before...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.