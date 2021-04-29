Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Submitted by Megan Settle West

On Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser, Coronado BANDS Together…the Encore. The event sold out, attendees had a blast, and money was raised for the numerous donations CJWC makes each year. CJWC supports several beneficiaries, many of which are local to Coronado, with a focus on helping women and children.

- Advertisement -

Local favorite bands, In Mid Life Crisis and It’d Never 2L8, set up their bands on flatbed trucks and drove all across town stopping at houses that had purchased tickets for their own private, mini, drive-by concert. We especially thank these bands for rocking out with us – lots of smiles, laughs and dancing was all around.

We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our community, and we would like to thank our event sponsors and contributors: Chris Baker- Willis Allen, Ken Pecus Group- Compass, Tent City, Qualcraft, Julia Elassaad- Coldwell Banker West, Natalie Falletta Skin Care at Salon de Ville and Sundance Custom Golf Carts. We have had to re-invent the wheel the last year and the community has never failed to support us and we are grateful.

- Advertisement -

Keep an eye out for our newest spring fundraiser, Patriotic Pallets, and of course our annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship which is accepting applications until May 30, 2021.

Cheers,

Megan Settle West

Coronado BANDS Together Chair and CJWC Publicity