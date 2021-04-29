Thursday, April 29, 2021
Education

Marilyn Foster Scholarship Applications Now until 5/30/21

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is pleased to present the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship. The award will honor two (2) Coronado Unified School District or Coronado resident class of 2021 young women who are interested in establishing a commitment to their community, in the amount of $1,500 each.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster, one of Coronado’s beloved philanthropists who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving our community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener, and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it.

- Advertisement -

The CJWC will be accepting applications for the scholarship now until May 30, 2021. Eligible applicants are graduating, female seniors who either attend Coronado Unified School District or are a resident of Coronado, and should have plans to attend a higher education institution in fall 2021. Candidates can download the application online at coronadojuniorwomans.org. Additionally, the application will be available at the CHS front office.

Marilyn Foster 1948
Marilyn Foster 1948

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Update: Teachers, Students Push Back on 4×4 Schedule; Special Meeting Set for May 4th

The Governing Board of the Coronado Unified School District met at District Offices on Thursday, April 15th, for their regularly scheduled board meeting. The...
Read more
Education

CHS Teachers Voice “Serious Concerns” Regarding Move to 4×4 Block Schedule

Editor's Note: These below letters were originally sent to the Coronado Unified School Board on Friday, March 26th, 2021Good Afternoon Trustees Pontes, Valdes-Clayton, Anderson-Cruz,...
Read more
Education

Coronado Students Win Big in Game Show-Themed Telethon for Coronado Schools Foundation

Coronado students, teachers and administrators were in it to win it on Wednesday, March 24th at the 34th Annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon! It...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Coronado BANDS Together… The Encore – A Great Success!

Submitted by Megan Settle WestOn Saturday, April 17, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) had great success with the encore to a fall fundraiser,...
Read more
Community News

Recalling a California Governor, Explained

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.BY LAUREL ROSENHALL  JANUARY 27, 2021, UPDATED APRIL 26, 2021Gov. Gavin Newsom is fighting for...
Read more
Military

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021

This post originally appeared on MilitaryBenefits.info. Re-published with permission.National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a presidentially-approved holiday and is celebrated on the Friday before...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.