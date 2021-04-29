Thursday, April 29, 2021
Calling Art, Music, Dance, Theatre Educators

By Managing Editor

Are you an arts teacher in Coronado? Do you or your organization offer classes, workshops, or seminars in music, art, dance or performing arts (theatre)? The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission wants to hear from you!

The CAC will be publishing the Summer 2021 Coronado Arts Education Directory in the upcoming weeks. If you’re a teacher, send your name, instrument(s), and best point of contact. If you offer a workshop or class, send a short description of the class with the day and time.

Contact: Arts Education and Musical Arts Commissioner Mariah Gillespie at mariah@msmariahsmusic.com.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

