Calling Art, Music, Dance, Theatre Educators

Are you an arts teacher in Coronado? Do you or your organization offer classes, workshops, or seminars in music, art, dance or performing arts (theatre)? The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission wants to hear from you!

The CAC will be publishing the Summer 2021 Coronado Arts Education Directory in the upcoming weeks. If you’re a teacher, send your name, instrument(s), and best point of contact. If you offer a workshop or class, send a short description of the class with the day and time.

Contact: Arts Education and Musical Arts Commissioner Mariah Gillespie at mariah@msmariahsmusic.com.