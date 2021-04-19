Monday, April 19, 2021
CHS Track Back in Action after Long Layoff

By George Green

We had our first track meet of the season on Saturday, April 17 and our first league meet in nearly two years with Crawford and High Tech High San Diego. Like us, the other schools have diminished rosters because of all the competing sports. The event was to be a quad meet, but Lincoln didn’t field a team. Still, with three schools, you’d expect several heats per race. This wasn’t the case.

In the boys’ 100, Race Schwartz placed second with 12.91 followed by Spencer Williams in third with 13.22. Schwartz also placed second in the 200 with 26.29. The two boys also placed 1-2 in the long jump, with Schwartz jumping 17-3 and Williams 16-8. Fresh off of football, Jack Weisbrod won the shot put with 34-7.

For the girls, freshman Lindsey Balsley won both the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Her long jump mark of 16-5 currently ranks her as the top frosh girl in the county and 16th among all grade levels. Claire Cook had a nice double in the 200 and 400-meter dashes. She placed second in both cases races behind Crawford’s Saniyah Shanks, one of the top long sprinters in the county. Cook’s times were 28.46 for the 200 and 61.0 for the 400. The 1600 and 3200-meter runs (metric mile and 2-mile) ran as CoEd races with the male-female results extracted after the events. Abby Hundley clocked 5:18.72 for the 1600, which places her 5th on the San Diego Leaderboard at this time. Our top boy finisher in the 1600 was Micah Arnott with 5:16.72. The next meet will be a tri-meet with Clairemont and Kearny at Kearny on 22 April.

2021 Track
Here is most of this years’ Track Team

George Green
George Green
Cross Country and Track Coach, Coronado High School

