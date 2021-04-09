CHS Girls Volleyball Season Ends with Celebration of Senior Athletes

Girls High School Volleyball is typically a fall season sport, but COVID shifted Coronado High School (CHS) Girls Volleyball to a spring three-week, seven game season that wrapped up on April 3, 2021. The CHS varsity team finished the abbreviated season with a 3-4 record in their league matches securing home court victories over Mission Bay High School, University City High School, and Christian High School.

- Advertisement -

At the last home game of the season, the team celebrated the five graduating seniors: Veronica Allen, Lauren Griffin, Mia Haddaway, Caitlin Kane, and Helen Quast.

- Advertisement -

To honor the seniors, the CHS gym was decorated with personalized posters, balloons, photos, and other decorations. Before the game, Head Coach Adeile Ahmu read a statement by each senior reflecting on their time with the CHS volleyball program.

- Advertisement -

Veronica Allen was on the CHS Girls Varsity Volleyball team for two years as a middle blocker. Veronica is famous for their quick tips and strong blocks. Their favorite volleyball memory is the 2019 upset win over rival High Tech High where their strategic hits helped Coronado pull out the victory. Veronica plans to continue playing volleyball at Cuyamaca College.

Lauren Griffin is another two year player on the CHS Varsity Volleyball team. A dynamic player, Lauren has delivered in positions all over the court — outside, opposite, and defensive specialist. Lauren always brings positive energy and enthusiasm to the court. Her favorite CHS volleyball memory is the team bonding. “It’s always so much fun to let loose and be silly with your teammates.” Lauren hopes to play or manage a team at Southern Methodist University where she will attend college next year.

Mia Haddaway has been on the CHS Varsity Volleyball team for two years as an outside hitter. Mia attended Coronado schools starting in middle school, which is also when she first started playing volleyball. Mia brings one of the biggest smiles and highest jumps on the court that powers her cross court hits. Her favorite volleyball memory is the Senior Night celebration as she was so surprised and excited to have a Senior Night. Mia hopes to continue playing volleyball for fun in college.

Caitlin Kane enjoyed three years as a CHS Varsity Volleyball player. Caitlin started playing volleyball when she was 11, developing skills for multiple positions including setter, outside, and opposite. As an outside hitter, one of Caitlin’s signature trick shots is the deep line tip that earned Coronado many points. Her favorite volleyball memory was the High Tech High match last year. “Everyone on the team, either on or off the court, had such high energy throughout the whole game, and with the stands having such high energy too, it had us feeling ecstatic and helped us to play at our best level.” Caitlin credits volleyball for her strongest friendships. Caitlin is still deciding if she will play club volleyball in college next year.

Helen Quast returned to CHS for her senior year and joined the Girls Varsity Volleyball team. Helen lived in Coronado during her middle school and ninth grade school years where she met and developed friendships with girls who were teammates again his year. Helen plays outside hitter where her cross court shots dominate the court. One of her favorite memories was her first CHS volleyball game in her ninth grade year where her team learned the value of trust in working toward the goal of winning the game. Helen has plans to play volleyball recreationally after high school.

This year’s condensed high school volleyball season was impacted by the pandemic, but the CHS Varsity Girls enjoyed a fast-paced and fun-filled season with a memorable group of seniors that will be missed.