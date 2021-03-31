San Diego Native Inspects Aircrew Survival Gear Serving with Helicopter Squadron

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Vanessa Thomas, from San Diego, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, inspects aircrew survival gear in the aircrew survival equipmentman shop at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon.

Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy’s carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities.

