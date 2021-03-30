Navy SEALs and Families Connect with CommScope

CommScope today announced the collaboration with smart home system provider Audio Impact to bring reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to Navy SEALs who are transitioning into and out of deployment. CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi indoor and outdoor access points and power over ethernet injectors are being deployed at the C4 Foundation’s C4 Ranch, a non-profit facility that is home to a program helping Navy SEALs and their families alleviate stress during transitions from deployment.

The C4 Foundation offers overnight accommodations, along with fishing, hiking, horseback riding, camping, farming and a petting zoo. The C4 Foundation uses research-proven programs to help families recover from the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“The C4 Ranch is a unique resource for SEALs and their families, providing much-needed rest and recovery from high-pressure lives. We strive to deliver an outstanding experience which includes reliable communications with friends and family no matter where they are,” said Nick Norris, director of the C4 Foundation. “Previously, the Internet connection was slow and unreliable. The gracious donation of new wireless network equipment gives SEALs and family members fast and secure connections to the outside world from a rural ranch setting.”

Audio Impact, Inc. is a CommScope value-added reseller and a San Diego- and Los Angeles-based company that designs and installs residential smart home systems including the Crestron, Savant, Control4, and Lutron brands complemented by an inhouse team of smart home designers, technicians and programmers including a dedicated support department. Audio Impact deployed 5 CommScope RUCKUS Wireless ZoneFlex T710 outdoor wireless access points, 7 RUCKUS Wireless R710 access points and 12 RUCKUS Wireless Power over Ethernet Injectors at the C4 Foundation for quick and efficient data transfers and access to the outside world.

“Creating a memorable guest experience does not happen by accident. It happens by design. When we heard about the C4 Foundation mission to assist Navy SEALs, we knew our expertise combined with CommScope’s easy to deploy RUCKUS access points could make a massive difference via instant, always-available connections,” said Ryan Lipkovicius, chief executive officer, Audio Impact. “Nobody was anticipating the pandemic, making Wi-Fi even more crucial in keeping people connected while they are physically apart.”

“2020 was a year of seismic changes in the way we work and live. For many small businesses and organizations, nice-to-have technologies have now become must-have technologies accelerating technology improvements that were formerly on the back burner,” said Eric Law, vice president of RUCKUS Americas sales for CommScope. “The network that connects Navy SEALs and their families at C4 Ranch is more important than ever. CommScope recognizes the importance in providing much needed equipment and expertise to support organizations who are serving our communities, and we especially thank these men and women for the sacrifice they’ve made to serve our country.”

