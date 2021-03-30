Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Military

Navy SEALs and Families Connect with CommScope

Audio Impact and CommScope provide reliable Wi-Fi to U.S. non-profit assisting Navy SEALs

By Managing Editor

C4 Ranch
C4 Ranch

CommScope today announced the collaboration with smart home system provider Audio Impact to bring reliable Wi-Fi connectivity to Navy SEALs who are transitioning into and out of deployment. CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi indoor and outdoor access points and power over ethernet injectors are being deployed at the C4 Foundation’s C4 Ranch, a non-profit facility that is home to a program helping Navy SEALs and their families alleviate stress during transitions from deployment.

- Advertisement -

The C4 Foundation offers overnight accommodations, along with fishing, hiking, horseback riding, camping, farming and a petting zoo. The C4 Foundation uses research-proven programs to help families recover from the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“The C4 Ranch is a unique resource for SEALs and their families, providing much-needed rest and recovery from high-pressure lives. We strive to deliver an outstanding experience which includes reliable communications with friends and family no matter where they are,” said Nick Norris, director of the C4 Foundation. “Previously, the Internet connection was slow and unreliable. The gracious donation of new wireless network equipment gives SEALs and family members fast and secure connections to the outside world from a rural ranch setting.”

- Advertisement -

C4 Ranch
Inside the ranch house.

Audio Impact, Inc. is a CommScope value-added reseller and a San Diego- and Los Angeles-based company that designs and installs residential smart home systems including the Crestron, Savant, Control4, and Lutron brands complemented by an inhouse team of smart home designers, technicians and programmers including a dedicated support department. Audio Impact deployed 5 CommScope RUCKUS Wireless ZoneFlex T710 outdoor wireless access points, 7 RUCKUS Wireless R710 access points and 12 RUCKUS Wireless Power over Ethernet Injectors at the C4 Foundation for quick and efficient data transfers and access to the outside world.

- Advertisement -

“Creating a memorable guest experience does not happen by accident. It happens by design. When we heard about the C4 Foundation mission to assist Navy SEALs, we knew our expertise combined with CommScope’s easy to deploy RUCKUS access points could make a massive difference via instant, always-available connections,” said Ryan Lipkovicius, chief executive officer, Audio Impact. “Nobody was anticipating the pandemic, making Wi-Fi even more crucial in keeping people connected while they are physically apart.”

“2020 was a year of seismic changes in the way we work and live. For many small businesses and organizations, nice-to-have technologies have now become must-have technologies accelerating technology improvements that were formerly on the back burner,” said Eric Law, vice president of RUCKUS Americas sales for CommScope. “The network that connects Navy SEALs and their families at C4 Ranch is more important than ever. CommScope recognizes the importance in providing much needed equipment and expertise to support organizations who are serving our communities, and we especially thank these men and women for the sacrifice they’ve made to serve our country.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

History

Eyewitness to History: A Personal Account by Lou de Beer

By Kimberlie Guerrieri, CHA VolunteerOn Thursday, March 18, the Coronado Historical Association was honored to present this month's virtual Wine & Lecture: Eyewitness to...
Read more
Military

Coronado Resident on Front Lines of U.S. Military Fight Against COVID

JACKSONVILLE - Petty Officer 1st Class James Pineda, a resident of Coronado, California, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to...
Read more
Military

Navy EOD shows CNO Current and Near-Future Unmanned Capabilities of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited components of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 at Naval Base Point Loma, Calif., Feb. 23,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

California to Open Vaccine Eligibility to 50+ on April 1 and 16+ on April 15

With supply of vaccines expected to significantly increase in the coming weeks, the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to more Californians. Starting April 1,...
Read more
Obituaries

James C. Purvis (1954-2021)

James C. Purvis (January 20, 1954 - March 15, 2021) “Be Seated.”James Cortelyou Purvis, husband, father, grandfather, brother, Black Bear, Trojan, and Beta died on March...
Read more
Community News

Good Friday Walk of the Cross Cancelled

The Coronado Council of Churches regrets to announce that the Good Friday Walk of the Cross is cancelled this year. While social isolation guidelines...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.