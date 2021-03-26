Saturday, March 27, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 26, 2021

By Managing Editor

Random Coronado residents will soon receive a postcard letting them know that a survey is on its way. Find out more about the community survey and why the City wants to hear feedback on its performance in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the importance of driving carefully with students resuming school at various times; a virtual presentation held this week on renovation plans for the Library’s Winn Room; the return of Coronado Junior Lifeguards; Easter activities; the permanent closure of the City’s COVID-19 testing site; an update on the Administrative Services director position; and the Golf Course parking lot lighting project status.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

