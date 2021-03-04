City of Coronado Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 3rd, as the Easter Bunny is making its annual appearance in Coronado for 2021. In honor of this special day, the Recreation and Golf Services Department has carefully planned fun activities for you!

The annual Easter Egg-stravaganza this year is a drive-thru event being held in the parking lot just north of City Hall (1825 Strand Way). When you arrive, enjoy a roll-through Bunny Bakery and receive some sweet treats. Next, take an adventure through our life-size Candyland game where everyone is a winner. Finally, make your last stop at Bunny Boulevard where bunny helpers will hand out an egg-hunt-to-go kit and a professional photographer will be there to snap your photo with the Easter Bunny.

Reservations are required to attend this FREE drive-thru event on April 3 between 11am and 3pm. Contact the Coronado Community Center today at (619) 522-7342 to book your hop down the bunny trail! Resident reservations start today and nonresidents may reserve starting March 22. Please leave a message if no answer.