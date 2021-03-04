Friday, March 5, 2021
City of CoronadoCommunityCommunity News

City of Coronado Easter Egg-Stravaganza

By City of Coronado

PRE-REGISTER BY CALLING 619-522-7342

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 3rd, as the Easter Bunny is making its annual appearance in Coronado for 2021. In honor of this special day, the Recreation and Golf Services Department has carefully planned fun activities for you!

The annual Easter Egg-stravaganza this year is a drive-thru event being held in the parking lot just north of City Hall (1825 Strand Way). When you arrive, enjoy a roll-through Bunny Bakery and receive some sweet treats. Next, take an adventure through our life-size Candyland game where everyone is a winner. Finally, make your last stop at Bunny Boulevard where bunny helpers will hand out an egg-hunt-to-go kit and a professional photographer will be there to snap your photo with the Easter Bunny.

- Advertisement -

Reservations are required to attend this FREE drive-thru event on April 3 between 11am and 3pm. Contact the Coronado Community Center today at (619) 522-7342 to book your hop down the bunny trail! Resident reservations start today and nonresidents may reserve starting March 22. Please leave a message if no answer.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Council Approves ADU Ordinance, Hears City Workload, and Appoints Committee Members

The City of Coronado was named Emerald Keeper of the Month by President Amy Steward, along with Board Members Ginger Cox and Christina Slentz...
Read more
City of Coronado

February Emerald Keepers of the Month Awarded to the City of Coronado

The City of Coronado has been making measurable contributions to reduce energy and greenhouse gas emissions. They are working toward implementing sustainable best...
Read more
Community News

InclusioNado Launches Little Free Library Diversity Book Drop

As part of their ongoing community education initiative, local organization InclusioNado has launched a diversity book program with the Little Free Libraries in Coronado:...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Babysitter Training Camp – January 29

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is calling all teens between the ages of 11 and 15 to take part in...
Read more
Community News

Recreation Babysitter Training Camp – Sept. 25

Is your teen looking for a means to earn some spending money? Do they enjoy caring for and mentoring younger children? Then the Coronado...
Read more
Community News

Recreation & Golf Services After School Camps

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this fall. Your child can learn how to perform slight-of-hand...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.