New and Pre-Loved Treasure Trove of Finds at Coronado Vintage

By Jennifer Velez

Sandy Jennings has owned Coronado Vintage for three years. Photo from opening in 2018.

Always an exciting shopping experience, you never know what you’ll discover at Coronado Vintage, which features unique décor, jewelry, new gifts and much more, many items with a nautical theme. Owner Sandy Jennings says that during the pandemic she has felt somewhat isolated because of the reduced hours of adjacent businesses. Both the barber shop and nail salon that are on either side of her shop were closed due to the recent Stay Home Order. She recently adjusted her hours to be open Fridays through Mondays from 11 am to 3 pm which is when the influx of weekend tourists are most likely to frequent her shop.

A true collector at heart, she prefers old fashioned in person shopping and helping customers find the perfect item. She is thankful for locals who have been supportive, and she will seek out specific items for customers if they give her the details of what they are looking for. These changing times have compelled her to learn to be more media savvy for promotion, frequently updating the Coronado Vintage Instagram page.

The treasure trove of finds draws shoppers in to Coronado Vintage.

This mandated slower time has given her more time to think through her merchandising and given her time to redecorate and accessorize the shop. She has a new vision for the shop, when things finally return to normal. Time management has been a juggling act, as she helped coordinate online schooling for her high school twins.

Jennings hasn’t done her final holiday sales tally yet, but anticipates sales will be up, and credits volume from MainStreet’s Shop Small Saturday and the Chamber of Commerce’s holiday sidewalk sale, that drove a lot of traffic to the store. Offering discounts throughout the pandemic has helped because she says, “I love a deal, so I try to give them also.”

Sandy always greets customers with a smile and is willing to help them look for special items.

Getting merchandise has been challenging, because she often shops for treasures from people’s homes and garages, which haven’t been accessible for nearly a year. On the flip side, a self-proclaimed collector, she has been bringing in some of her personal goodies to sell. She eagerly awaits the day when we can all safely return to a new normal that will be good for everyone. She notes that it is especially important to protect what is special and unique in Coronado.

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

