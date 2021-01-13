Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Recreation's STEM LEGO Camps – Register Today

By City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of after school enrichment camps this winter and spring.

Your child can learn how to examine real-world STEM applications as they develop engineering skills in our LEGO Engineering Camps on Mondays at 3:20 pm and 4:50 pm. These hands-on camps will have participants designing and building with tens of thousands of LEGO® parts.  Five to ten year old participants will build leaping dolphins, buzzing beehives and towering giraffes in a five week Animal Architects LEGO Camp beginning February 22. Future engineers will celebrate spring as they design and build chirping birds, blossoming flowers and functioning paddle boards in the Spring into STEM LEGO Camp that starts April 12.

These ever-popular LEGO Camps are held at the Coronado Community Center where COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Participants and instructor will follow social distancing rules, will not share supplies, will be placed in cohort groups, and masks will be worn at all times.

In addition to the STEM Camps this winter, the Recreation and Golf Services Department has enrichment opportunities in art, music and physical activities for children ages 3-18. To find out exact details on all the camps being offered, check out the City’s brochure at www.coronado.ca.us/register and register online or contact Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at (619) 522-7342 for assistance.

City of Coronado
