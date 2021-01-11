Monday, January 11, 2021
Business

Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Orange Avenue Shandy, A Juicy New Ale

By Managing Editor

Coronado Brewing Company kicks off its loaded 2021 release schedule with a brand-new innovative ale, Orange Avenue Shandy. Fans of Coronado Brewing will recognize the ode to the company’s original Orange Ave Wit; however, this Shandy is anything but classic. It’s a super juicy, tart-with-a-hint-of-sweet Shandy that is the perfect value addition to an already stacked 2021 Coronado Brewing lineup.

- Advertisement -

At 4.2% ABV, Orange Ave Shandy is a refreshing, lower alcohol wheat ale brewed with 2-row malt, wheat, and flaked oats for extra body. Juicy orange and honey support the beer’s amazingly juicy mouthfeel with just a hint of sweetness on the back end. “We wanted to brew a Shandy that featured the best aspects of our original coastal classic, Orange Ave Wit, while still creating a completely unique beer that was tremendously juicy and slightly tangy,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “We also use London III yeast to accentuate the fruity esters and add a slight haze typical of wheat beers.”

The first release of Orange Ave Shandy will happen at the company’s three locations on Friday, January 8th and the company plans for a full-market launch by the end of the month. People are still craving innovation from their local brewers and we’re excited to offer something new for our fans.” says Clinton Smith, CCO, Coronado Brewing Company. “Our team, retail and distribution partners are very excited about this year-round offering, as we are coming in with innovation that is unique, offers value, and adds to the brand equity of Orange Ave. It’s the perfect release for a time when customers are craving something a little out-of-the-ordinary,” says Smith.

- Advertisement -

Orange Ave Shandy will be part of the company’s core lineup in 16oz can 6-packs. It joins the same core brand group as the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Bronze-Medal-winning, Weekend Vibes IPA, along with Never Better Double IPA, Pineapple Farm, and Leisure Lagoon Hazy Pale Ale. The beer will begin shipping to distributors Jan 11th and will be available at the company’s three locations beginning Jan 8th. For more information about Orange Avenue Shandy, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Orange Avenue Shandy:

  • Style: Wheat Ale brewed with Juicy Orange and Honey
  • ABV: 4.2% ABV 15 IBU
  • Package: 16oz six-pack, draft
  • Release: January 2021
  • Availability: Coronado’s Distribution Network
  • Available throughout Coronado’s distribution network on draft and in 16oz can 6-packs
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries) and silver medal for its Freebooter Barleywine (Barley Wine-Style Ale category).

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Onsite Dining Restrictions Ignored by a Few Coronado Restaurants

The City of Coronado has been receiving complaints that a few Coronado restaurants are not complying with San Diego County's restrictions on onsite dining/seating....
Read more
Business

How Do New Year’s Gym Resolutions Look in 2021?

Arguably one of the most popular New Year's resolutions is getting back into the gym. But what does that look like this year? A...
Read more
Business

Martin Furniture Donates Desks to Help Students in Need

Never before has a home desk for students been such an important piece of furniture than with this year's at home distance learning model...
Read more
Business

Coronado Restaurants Recommend Their Most Delicious Dishes

We know you want to show your support to Coronado restaurants, especially when they are limited to offering only take-out service, but what to...
Read more
Business

Give the “Gift of San Diego” or Be Part of the Gift

Gift of San Diego is a local business that rolled out in April of this year. Even with the looming pandemic, Marla Farrage and...
Read more
Business

Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a "giveaway" via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season.  Many local...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

“Vaccination Super Station” to Open as Record Cases and 33 More Deaths are Recorded in County

Another record number of COVID-19 cases and an additional 33 deaths were reported in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

An Expert on Political Violence Reflects on Events at the Capitol

This article was originally published on The Conversation.By Naomi Schalit, Senior Editor, Politics + Society, The Conversation Interviewed: Ore Koren, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Indiana...
Read more
People

Port of San Diego Welcomes Sandy Naranjo as New Port Commissioner

The Port of San Diego welcomes Sandy Naranjo as the newest commissioner to represent National City. On January 3, 2020, Commissioner Naranjo was sworn...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Cui Bono? Or, The “Built Out” Myth

Submitted by Ryan CraneOn the occasion of the Housing Element update for the City of Coronado, I thought I might share my observations on...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: December 2020 Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co.  To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more
Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read Announced: “Stamped from the Beginning”

The Coronado Public Library is pleased to announce the selection of the 2021 Coronado Community Read.The nonfiction title, Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.