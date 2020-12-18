Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Friday, December 18, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 18, 2020

By Managing Editor

The City will roll out a COVID-19 testing site in Coronado on Jan. 4. Find out how it will work and where testing will occur in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the City Council reorganization meeting on Dec. 15; the upcoming holidays schedule; fun and safe holiday events; a reminder of the ordinance banning gas-powered leaf blowers that goes into effect Jan. 1; the release of the Winter/Spring Recreation and Golf Services Brochure; a free shredding event set for Jan. 9; a parking change reminder; the latest at Mathewson Park; and Oreo, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

