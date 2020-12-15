Coronado School of the Arts Accepting Applications for 2021-22 on December 18, 2020

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year on December 18, 2020. Application materials are due on February 8, 2021. Students can apply to one of six CoSA Conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance; Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design); Instrumental Music; Musical Theatre and Drama; Theatre Production, Design and Management; and Visual Arts.

CoSA is San Diego county’s elite public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar-artists in grades 9 through 12 who attend the nationally-ranked Coronado High School (CHS) for their core academic subjects. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students selected through a competitive application/audition process. CoSA offers approximately three hours of arts instruction each day, pairing young artists with industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by educators, students are immersed in their chosen discipline. This curriculum makes CoSA a California Department of Education (CDE) Model Demonstration Site.

Any student in the greater San Diego area who has a passion for the Arts is encouraged to apply. All applicants will be offered an interview as well as an audition or portfolio review. Admission is merit-based. Successful applicants residing outside Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) will be eligible for an Inter-District Transfer (IDT).

Applications, admission deadlines, and more information about the six Conservatories is available on our CoSA website: www.CoSASanDiego.com.

Prospective applicants and families are invited to attend a ZOOM CoSA Preview Night on Tuesday, January 19 at 6 pm. Pre-registration required at CoSASanDiego.com.

Questions? Please contact the CoSA Office at 619-522-4050 or email: liz.josset@coronadousd.net.

Open the door to your future in the Arts!