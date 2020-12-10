High School Students Invited to Enter Instrumental Music Competition

Coronado high school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in the 2021 Coronado Rotary Music Scholarship Competition. This is an opportunity for young musicians to win cash prizes, develop their performance skills in front of an appreciative (online) audience, and audition for and receive feedback from prestigious local musicians.

Prize money will be awarded to four finalists on Wednesday, January 20 during the regularly scheduled Coronado Rotary Meeting (via Zoom).

The competition is open to high school students who live in Coronado or attend school in Coronado (or both), and who plan to continue their musical education beyond high school. The competition is limited to instrumentalists, but is open to performances of any genre of music (classical, jazz, modern, etc.), including original compositions.

The application deadline for the Coronado Rotary 2020 Music Scholarship Competition is Wednesday, January 13, and all performances will be submitted as a video audition. Apply online at www.coronadorotary.com or e-mail Rotary Music Chair Mariah Gillespie at mariah@msmariahsmusic.com for a paper application.