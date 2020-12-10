Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 10, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
CommunityPeople

High School Students Invited to Enter Instrumental Music Competition

By Managing Editor

Coronado high school students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to participate in the 2021 Coronado Rotary Music Scholarship Competition. This is an opportunity for young musicians to win cash prizes, develop their performance skills in front of an appreciative (online) audience, and audition for and receive feedback from prestigious local musicians.

- Advertisement -

Prize money will be awarded to four finalists on Wednesday, January 20 during the regularly scheduled Coronado Rotary Meeting (via Zoom).

Rotary Music Competition 2020
The 2020 Coronado Rotary Music Scholarship Competition for high school students featured dynamic instrumental performances at a Rotary luncheon meeting at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club. This year’s performance will be held online via Zoom.

- Advertisement -

The competition is open to high school students who live in Coronado or attend school in Coronado (or both), and who plan to continue their musical education beyond high school. The competition is limited to instrumentalists, but is open to performances of any genre of music (classical, jazz, modern, etc.), including original compositions.

The application deadline for the Coronado Rotary 2020 Music Scholarship Competition is Wednesday, January 13, and all performances will be submitted as a video audition. Apply online at www.coronadorotary.com or e-mail Rotary Music Chair Mariah Gillespie at mariah@msmariahsmusic.com for a paper application.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Artist Profile & Holiday Message from Mark Ochenduszko, Landscape Photographer & Former City Manager

Mark Ochenduszko served as Coronado City Manager from 1999 to 2010. During his tenure the Community Center and new City Hall were built, our...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Local to Undertake 24-Hour Run to Raise Funds for ACEs Awareness

The run will begin at 8:00 am PST on December 22nd and finish at 8:00 am PST on the 23rd.  To make a donation...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Luke Johnson Surfs San Onofre (Video)

Coronado High School sophomore, Luke Johnson, enjoyed a "bridgeworthy" trip up to San Onofre to enjoy some tasty waves:A "bridgeworthy" trip up to San...
Read more
Entertainment

Holiday Song & Message from Phillip Lean (video)

Our Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has invited four of Coronado's most well-known minstrels to submit a holiday song and message to the community. In...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more
Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Creating Tasty Caramels is a Family Affair

Making caramels is not one of the easiest recipes to perfect. This was certainly true for Spring and Steve Dyer. Spring has fond memories...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Dining

Host a Hero – Help a Coronado Restaurant

Due to COVID, the Old Goats and Kids Who Care have modified their annual salute to the wounded warriors for 2020 to include other...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

https://youtu.be/K3O3r7iV0o0As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay...
Read more
Community News

New Regional Stay at Home Order Contingent on ICU Capacity

Governor Newsom today announced a new regional stay at home order that will take effect when a region reaches less than 15% available ICU...
Read more
Dining

Discover Coronado Coming to the Aid of Local Restaurants

In a unanimous decision on December 3, the Advisory Board of Discover Coronado approved a new community initiative that addresses the urgent need for...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital COVID Update

As the number of COVID cases surges, healthcare professionals continue to diligently work on the frontline of this pandemic for what's been much longer...
Read more
Education

CUSD Suspends On-Campus Education for Remainder of 2020

Editor's Note:  This message was sent out on December 8th, from Superintendent Karl Mueller to parents of CUSD students.We are making the difficult but...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Mayor Bailey Requests Governor to Reconsider Health Order

In a letter dated December 7, 2020, to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey requests a reconsideration of the latest health order...
Read more
Community News

Coronado in Southern California Region for New Stay Home Order

The Southern California intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity has dropped below 15%, and the state will require San Diego County to implement the...
Read more
Community News

Crown Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.