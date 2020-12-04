Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Friday, December 4, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 4, 2020

By Managing Editor

As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases are still rising, health officials urge everyone to take precautions. Find out about what’s recommended to stay safe and what may be soon on the horizon in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about all the fun and festive and safe holiday events the City is planning for the upcoming holidays, including a festive drive-thru event, two ways to reach Santa, virtual cookie- and mocktail-making shows, decorating contests, sandcastle-building contests and more; an update on the work Mathewson Park and on Avenida del Sol; a reminder of the City’s leaf blower ban; and Banjo, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

