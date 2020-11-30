Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 30, 2020

Coronado Election Results
City of Coronado

City Council to Discuss COVID-19 Testing Site and Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Widening Project

By Managing Editor

Coronado City Council meets on Tuesday, December 1 for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda outline can be found on the city’s website.

Of note on the agenda is the Ocean Boulevard Street Improvements Project, including a proposed two-foot sidewalk widening into Ocean Boulevard. Council will receive visual simulations of project options and is set to advertise the project out for bid.

Rendering Image: City Council meeting agenda page 185, for Dec. 1, 2020

Property owners and residents along the length of Ocean Boulevard and within 300′ of it were mailed a courtesy notice on November 16 informing them that this item is on the City Council agenda. For more information, agenda item 10. i. can be found on page 169 of the complete agenda online. Public comments can be received up to 11 am the day of the meeting.

The council will also discuss implementing a COVID-19 testing site at the Coronado Community Center with Kahala Biosciences.

COVID-19 testing
Temporary testing facility at the drive-up COVID-19 testing site at the SDCCU Stadium Parking Lot on July 13, 2020.

There is no cost from the City to Kahala Biosciences to implement the testing location. There may be nominal costs to purchase canopies to host the site outdoors and costs to advertise testing availability to the public.

The current recommendation is that individuals receiving tests will provide their insurance information to Kahala Biosciences who will coordinate reimbursement directly. If a tested individual’s insurance does not cover the cost, the insured would work directly with the company to recoup payment. If individuals do not have insurance, they may be tested at no cost through a federal program administered through the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration. If individuals wish to pay directly, COVID-19 tests will cost $120. Kahala Biosciences will also offer antibody testing for a fee of $65. For more information, agenda item 10. j. can be found on page 189 of the agenda online.

Coronado City Council meeting begins at 4 pm on December 1. In the interest of reducing the spread of COVID-19, no in-person public participation is currently allowed. City Council Meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 19 and AT&T Channel 99 on the day of the meeting and rebroadcast daily until the next meeting. The meetings can also be streamed live on the City’s website.

Members of the public may submit written comments online or via email. Please submit your comment no later than 11:00 a.m. on the day of the Council Meeting to allow for distribution and posting.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

