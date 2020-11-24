Turkeys and Pies Brighten Local Businesses’ Clients’ Holiday

35 turkeys and 42 pies to-go were on the menu as Brian Savala of Sun West Mortgage, Jim Yeager of Nova Home Loans, and Jim Nelson of Coldwell Banker/West Real Estate showed their appreciation for clients just before Thanksgiving.

This is the 11th year for the turkey giveaway and the sixth for the Julian pies, with any extras at the end of the day donated to charity. This year’s drive-by event featured social distanced refreshments as clients picked up their holiday cheer. Nelson shared, “We are continually blessed by our loyal clients who refer our services to friends, family, and colleagues. We are grateful for each and every one of you!”