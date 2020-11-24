Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Coronado Election Results
CommunityPeople

Turkeys and Pies Brighten Local Businesses’ Clients’ Holiday

By Jennifer Velez

35 turkeys and 42 pies to-go were on the menu as Brian Savala of Sun West Mortgage, Jim Yeager of Nova Home Loans, and Jim Nelson of Coldwell Banker/West Real Estate showed their appreciation for clients just before Thanksgiving.

This is the 11th year for the turkey giveaway and the sixth for the Julian pies, with any extras at the end of the day donated to charity. This year’s drive-by event featured social distanced refreshments as clients picked up their holiday cheer. Nelson shared, “We are continually blessed by our loyal clients who refer our services to friends, family, and colleagues. We are grateful for each and every one of you!”

 

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

