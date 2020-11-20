Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Coronado Election Results
Friday, November 20, 2020

Coronado Election Results
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – November 20, 2020

By Managing Editor

COVID-19 cases are still rising. As Thanksgiving nears, find out what you can do and what San Diego County health officials are doing to slow the spread in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Thanksgiving holiday schedule; plans for the upcoming holidays, including a festive drive-thru event; how Administrative Services Director Jim Krueger is moving on; new athletic field use fees and a partnership with the Port for management of Tidelands Park fields; playground construction at Mathewson Park; construction at Centennial Park, and Veggies, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

