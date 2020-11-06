Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft on C Avenue
Flags were taken from front yard.
Petty Theft at Holland’s Bicycles
Bike left outside overnight was reported stolen. Total loss was approximately $300.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
No injuries were reported.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street and B Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Stolen Vehicle at Ocean Boulevard
Victim reported vehicle stolen which was later located.
Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado
Victim reported lost or stolen iPhone 6.
Sexual Battery at North Island Naval Air Station
Occurred at McCain Boulevard.
Grand Theft at Coronado Retirement Village
Victim reported lost or stolen ring.
Identity Theft on F Avenue
Reporting party received a scam phone call that she had a warrant out for her arrest. The phone number was the police department’s non-emergency number. Victim gave out her information.
Grand Theft at Hotel Del Coronado
Victim reported locked bicycle was stolen from parking lot. Total loss was approximately $6000.
Traffic Accident at 7th Street and Orange Avenue
A minor injury was reported.
Petty Theft on Kingston Way Court
Victim reported purse was taken from an unlocked vehicle.
Arrests:
10/24/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Without a License, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
26 year old male
10/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75
27 year old female
10/24/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
10/25/2020: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Petty Theft – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
27 year old male
10/27/2020: Larceny and Grand Theft – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
29 year old male
10/27/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
21 year old male
10/28/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue
42 year old male
10/29/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place
42 year old male
10/30/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
28 year old female
10/30/2020: Lack of Evidence of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
53 year old male
10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 Silver Strand Boulevard
21 year old male
10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
51 year old male
10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
21 year old male
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times