Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on C Avenue

Flags were taken from front yard.

Petty Theft at Holland’s Bicycles

Bike left outside overnight was reported stolen. Total loss was approximately $300.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

No injuries were reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and B Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Stolen Vehicle at Ocean Boulevard

Victim reported vehicle stolen which was later located.

Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado

Victim reported lost or stolen iPhone 6.

Sexual Battery at North Island Naval Air Station

Occurred at McCain Boulevard.

Grand Theft at Coronado Retirement Village

Victim reported lost or stolen ring.

Identity Theft on F Avenue

Reporting party received a scam phone call that she had a warrant out for her arrest. The phone number was the police department’s non-emergency number. Victim gave out her information.

Grand Theft at Hotel Del Coronado

Victim reported locked bicycle was stolen from parking lot. Total loss was approximately $6000.

Traffic Accident at 7th Street and Orange Avenue

A minor injury was reported.

Petty Theft on Kingston Way Court

Victim reported purse was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Arrests:

10/24/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Without a License, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

26 year old male

10/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

27 year old female

10/24/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

10/25/2020: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Petty Theft – Felony on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

27 year old male

10/27/2020: Larceny and Grand Theft – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road

29 year old male

10/27/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

21 year old male

10/28/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 700 block of B Avenue

42 year old male

10/29/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

42 year old male

10/30/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

28 year old female

10/30/2020: Lack of Evidence of Registration of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

53 year old male

10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 Silver Strand Boulevard

21 year old male

10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

51 year old male

10/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

21 year old male