Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Friday, October 30, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Business

Maintaining Your Windows’ Shine Between Cleanings

Promoted Partner Content from New Era Window Cleaning: “Helping Friends See A Brighter World”

By Promoted Partner

Professional window cleaning is the best way to maintain the appearance of your windows. Unless you, or your housekeeper, have professional window cleaning equipment, there are things you can do to keep your windows looking better in between cleanings.

- Advertisement -

In our last article, The Importance of Winter Window Washing, we promoted cleaning around the rainy season. If you decide to have exterior cleaning during the winter months, you can personally maintain the interiors with simple procedures. The best practice is to continually touch up the glass.

One easy product to buy is 0000 steel wool or a quality bronze wool. The kitchen window gets those splatter marks and can be irritating if allowed to dry. These wools won’t scratch your windows and if used in the shade, shouldn’t leave any residue. They can be used on smudges and fingerprints too.

- Advertisement -

The issue some homeowners face with interior windows is waiting too long to do touch up after professional cleanings. Try to clean water spots, fingerprints, bug spots and other smudges regularly after you have your windows cleaning. Eventually the dust and haze that builds on windows will return but you can delay the process. Use an absorbent cloth such as a blue surgical towel. If you still have cotton diapers they work great. Just don’t use bleach to clean them as it reduces absorption. Many cleaners like microfiber towels, although I am still experimenting with the best ones to use as they don’t all rub smooth on glass.

Solar Panels

Remember to rinse your solar panels too if you are able to reach them with your garden hose sprayer. Customers have varying views on whether panel efficiency improves with cleanings. Some studies show that regular rinsing is enough. The issue is when they go too long and dirt cakes on. Regular rinsing may delay the need for professional cleaning and rains can help too.

Screens

- Advertisement -

If you have any screens that seem to attract dust, use a soft hand brush to keep them cleaner. You don’t need to take them out but if the dust enters the house when you brush them, you could also use your vacuum attachment.

You are welcome to contact us with any questions or concerns you may have. You can find us through the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and at NewEraWindowCleaning.com. Enjoy your winter and as always, have a New Era day.

Support Coronado JournalismYour support will enable us to continue publishing informative and inspirational stories about the issues and people of the Coronado community.
Become a Monthly Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Business

Investing Through an Election

For investors, knowing some history about how elections have affected markets in the past may make them more able to stay the course with...
Read more
Business

Own A Small Business? This May Be Your Best Tax Move For 2020

If you own a successful small business or professional practice, it is not (yet) too late to make a last-minute move to save big...
Read more
Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
Business

Fair Trade Décor is Hiring

Fair Trade Décor is seeking an energetic people person to join our team as a Sales Associate. We are looking for a dynamic, well-spoken...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Beyond SPF, Four Professional Tips to Care for Your Skin this Summer

There’s no doubt that with all of the bright sunshine each time you step outside, summer is here. While most of us automatically begin...
Read more
Business

New Era Window Cleaning (Video)

"Helping Friends See A Brighter World" With decades of experience, New Era Window Cleaning provide clients with high quality detailed window cleaning. Services are offered...
Read more
Community News

Beauty Has No Skin Tone

At Miracles & More, one of the things we love the most about the cosmetics and beauty industry is the simple truth that beauty...
Read more
Business

Coronado Fitness Club Announces 6/17 Re-Opening, Future “Studio” Expansion, Online Classes—and a New App!

When asked about the gym closure due to Covid-19, Coronado Fitness Club owner Chris Foote focuses on the positive and what the future holds....
Read more
Dining

Liberty Call Distilling Opens Doors to Dining In

After two years of planning, permits and pandemics, the wait is over as Liberty Call Distilling in Barrio Logan has opened its doors to...
Read more
Business

Choosing a Window Cleaner in Coronado: New Era Helps You See a Brighter World

Having your windows cleaned is a necessity for those who desire to maintain a shiny and clear appearance. It also helps to maintain your...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Free High Tech Parking Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Education

InclusioNado Organizes CUSD Diversity Book Drive

Following the social unrest of summer 2020, a group of Coronado community members formed the grassroots organization, InclusioNado. The mission of InclusioNado is to...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.