Voting is a Piece of Cake (or Pie) for Kids

For any kids who feel like they are missing out on election fever, the library is offering a chance for children of all ages to vote for their favorite pie. From Sunday, November 1, through Saturday, November 7, children can cast a vote for their favorite type of pie at a makeshift voting booth set up in the library’s Children’s Area.

“This will be an opportunity for children to experience an election for themselves in a fun way,” said Katia Graham, Children’s Librarian at Coronado Public Library. “Each young voter will receive a sticker to recognize their participation.”

The winner will be announced on social media, and there will be a cooking demonstration of how to make the elected pie by professional chef Teri Newlee on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Saturday, November 14, just in time for families to recreate the dish for Thanksgiving.

