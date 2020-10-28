Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
CommunityCommunity News

Voting is a Piece of Cake (or Pie) for Kids

By Coronado Public Library Events

For any kids who feel like they are missing out on election fever, the library is offering a chance for children of all ages to vote for their favorite pie. From Sunday, November 1, through Saturday, November 7, children can cast a vote for their favorite type of pie at a makeshift voting booth set up in the library’s Children’s Area.

- Advertisement -

“This will be an opportunity for children to experience an election for themselves in a fun way,” said Katia Graham, Children’s Librarian at Coronado Public Library. “Each young voter will receive a sticker to recognize their participation.”

The winner will be announced on social media, and there will be a cooking demonstration of how to make the elected pie by professional chef Teri Newlee on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Saturday, November 14, just in time for families to recreate the dish for Thanksgiving.

Other Upcoming Fun Events at the Library:

Spooky Improv

- Advertisement -

Weather Workshop for Kids

- Advertisement -

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by "Make America Great Again!" The...
Read more
Community News

“Taking Turns” Children’s Book Released to Inspire Friendship

Coronado resident Marianne Blackstone Tabner's new book Taking Turns is a whimsical tale written with a universal theme about restoring balance.Sun and Moon have...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Residents Invited to Review & Comment On Port Master Plan Update Revised Draft

City of Coronado residents are invited to review the Port of San Diego’s Revised Draft of the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) and learn...
Read more
Community News

Emerald Keepers’ Halloween Treat – Look for Painted Rocks This Weekend

With Halloween looking a little different this year, Emerald Keepers wanted to share a little treat with the community. Emerald Keepers is a local non-profit...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 26

San Diego County Stats - COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 25:3,859 or 7.0% of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado’s 11,000 Registered Voters

We found this in our archives and thought we'd check in to see what the results look like four years later.This below is from...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Richard Lederer’s Fascinating Facts About Our Presidents

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who was our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist and American history quizmaster...
Read more
Community News

Kids and Screen Time – Zoom Lecture

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., Dr. Katherine Nguyen Williams will co-host a virtual lecture on Zoom for Coronado Public Library users along...
Read more
Education

Fleet Science Center “Fun with the Fleet” STEM for K-5th

Museums may be closed but children can still go to the Fleet Science Center on Saturdays thanks to a new programming partnership with the...
Read more
Entertainment

POV Documentary Series Returns to Coronado Public Library (Virtually)

The Coronado Library will host a free screening of the POV Documentary, Bill Nye: Science Guy directed by David Alvarado and Jason Sussberg on...
Read more
Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool...
Read more
Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

In support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sherry Hughes RichterI'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. As a product of Coronado schools and a member of a...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Chef Charleen Sandoval is up for the Challenge of a Fine Dining Restaurant During a Pandemic

Starting a new job is never easy, but starting a new job during the pandemic, in an industry that has been hit particularly hard,...
Read more
City of Coronado

“I Want to be the Voice of Coronado” Says Write-in Mayoral Candidate Kirk Horvath

“I want to wake up the people of Coronado,” emphasizes long-time resident Kirk Horvath, who has been a write-in candidate for mayor for...
Read more
Education

CUSD Superintendent’s Update and COVID Dashboard (Two Active Cases)

Today, we enter into Phase 3 of our CUSD reopening plan and enthusiastically welcome new cohorts of students back on campus at both CMS...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Discusses New LPR Parking Protocol, Special Event Permits, Trees & More

This week’s city council meeting started off with two well-deserved ceremonial presentations and an impressive student presentation by the Coronado Middle School Robotics Team....
Read more
People

Coronado Islanders Spotlight: CHS Baseball’s Ryan Ward

For years San Diego County has been the premier hub for prep baseball in the United States, producing historic names such as Ted Williams,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.